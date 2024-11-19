Mutfwang calls for collaboration to achieve food sovereignty

…pledges to Promote local fabrics, boost tourism

Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, a lawyer and the Plateau state governor has urged key stakeholders in the agricultural sector to collaborate and work towards ensuring food security and sovereignty in the state.

Mutfwang made the call in Jos during an interactive session with agricultural stakeholders.

Highlighting Plateau State’s immense agricultural potential, the Governor noted that the state is blessed with abundant arable land, favourable weather, and industrious individuals who require minimal support to propel the state into unprecedented prosperity.

He stated, “Not only should we ensure sustainable food security, but we also have the potential to achieve what I call food sovereignty. Plateau State can become a major food supplier, not only in Nigeria but globally.”

The Governor expressed his administration’s commitment to harnessing the state’s agricultural potential by fostering a robust value chain that will enhance food production and ensure a steady supply of agricultural products.

He called on stakeholders to embrace modern agricultural techniques and prioritize self-development to unlock greater opportunities in the sector. “It is time for us to put on our thinking caps and work together as a team. This is not the time to focus on personal gains but to work for the collective good of humanity. God never forgets those who strive to save humanity,” he said.

Earlier, Ishaku Bugama, the Commissioner for Agriculture, commended the stakeholders for their dedication to driving the agricultural sector. He emphasized the need to channel their experience and expertise towards achieving sustainable food security in the state.

In a statement by Gyang Bere, governor Mutfwang’s Director of Press and Public Affairs ( DOPA), says In another engagement, Governor Mutfwang received in his audience, the organisers of the Tincity Fashion Week, led by Christabel Bentu, He pledged his administration’s support for efforts aimed at promoting local fabrics and positioning them on the global fashion stage.

Bere said the governor expressed satisfaction with the initiative, noting that it aligns with his vision to elevate Plateau’s cultural heritage and boost tourism. “It is gratifying to see our local fabrics being showcased at national and international levels. This initiative not only promotes our heritage but also has the potential to stimulate economic growth through tourism,” he remarked.

He said Mutfwang announced that December 2024 has been designated as Tourism Month in Plateau State, beginning with the Plateau Unity Christmas Carol and Praise on November 29, followed by a series of activities to showcase the state’s cultural and economic potential.

He assured that the security situation in the state has significantly improved, making Plateau one of the safest regions in Northern Nigeria. “Jos has become a model of peace and stability, as evidenced by the successful hosting of major national events such as the 2024 Nigerian Army Day and the Annual Meeting of the Nigeria Immigration Service,” the statement quoted the governor.

The statement added that Christabel Bentu, who spoke on behalf of the Tincity Fashion Week team, explained that the initiative began four years ago to place local fabrics on the national and international fashion map. She appealed for the Governor’s continued support to expand the fashion industry in the state.

