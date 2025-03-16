L-R: A’isha Mumuni, chief digital officer, MTN Nigeria; Joke Silva, Nollywood Actress; Karl Toriola, CEO, MTN Nigeria; Obafemi Hamzat, deputy governor of Lagos State, and Shoyinka Shodunke, the chief information officer, MTN Nigeria, at the launch of MyLagosApp, a one-stop digital hub designed to simplify urban living, held at the MTN Rooftop Plaza, Falomo, Lagos.

MTN Nigeria recently partnered with the Lagos State Government on the launch of ‘MyLagosApp’ a digital platform for real-time updates on events, entertainment, hospitality, transport services and government-related payments.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State governor, stated that the state is committed to leveraging technology for enhanced city management and connectivity.

“I commend the collaboration between MTN Nigeria and the Lagos State Government, alongside other key stakeholders, for making this vision a reality. This partnership is a testament to the power of technology in bridging the gap between the public and private sectors to drive innovation and improve lives,” stated Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by Obafemi Hamzat, the state’s deputy governor.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the app serves as a vital link between the government and the people, and simplifies access to public services, providing real-time updates, and promoting transparency and accountability in governance.

“Whether you need to navigate government processes, access essential city services, or stay informed about key developments, MyLagosApp places all the information you need right at your fingertips.”

Karl Toriola, CEO, MTN Nigeria, said the Telco is dedicated to driving digital innovation for societal advancement. According to him, MyLagosApp marks a key milestone in MTN Nigeria’s broader digitalisation strategy.

“As we embrace the future of e-governance, digital entertainment and commercial innovation, initiatives like this are essential in making Lagos a truly smart city, and we are proud to partner with the Lagos State Government to drive digital transformation and enhance urban living.

“With the launch of MyLagosApp, we are leveraging technology to simplify access to essential services, improve connectivity, and create a smarter, more efficient Lagos for residents and visitors alike,” Toriola said.

The launch of the app also featured a fireside chat with key stakeholders from MTN Nigeria and Lagos State Government, where discussions centred on the role of digital application in improving mobility, supporting local businesses, and enhancing government-citizen interactions.

MyLagosApp is now available for download on both Android and iOS platforms. While the app is currently entitled ‘MyCityApp’ on the app store, users are encouraged to download it to experience firsthand how urban living in Lagos has been transformed with the app.

