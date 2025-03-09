Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe, Vice-Chancellor of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike

Maduebibisi Ofo-Iwe, professor of Food Science Technology and the vice chancellor, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to give universities waiver to engage lecturers to fill existing vacancies.

He pointed out that gaps created by those who have abandoned their positions in the country for greener pastures abroad were yet to be filled.

The vice chancellor made the appeal at the university during an event to mark his 4th year in office as the sixth vice chancellor of the university.

He disclosed that a lot of people had left after the university had sponsored their training abroad.

Read also: Rivers university, export institute partner to groom new army of youth exporters to earn forex

He disclosed that such people after finishing blocked their contacts with university.

He appealed to the president to allow the universities to employ so as to fill the existing gap.

Ofo-Iwe thanked President Tinubu for introducing NELFUND, which some students from his institution are benefitting from.

“NELFUND has come to stay and it will help our students and government,” the VC noted.

He further said that for the past five years, the university has not employed new lecturers because of the policy of the government and also bemoaned the poor funding of universities in the country.

Share