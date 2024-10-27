MNJTF debunks ISWAP’s claims of protection in Lake Chad Region

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) has debunked recent footage released by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) on TikTok, which falsely portrayed the terrorist group as protectors of communities in the Lake Chad region.

The MNJTF spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, made this known in a statement released on Saturday.

He dismissed the claims as “despicably false,” stating that ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists have been responsible for numerous atrocities, including killings, kidnappings, and forced displacement.

“The manipulated footage features farmers, herders, and fishermen speaking in Hausa, falsely emphasising their purported harmonious relationship with ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists,” Osoba said.

Read also: MNJTF troops foils Boko Haram attack, capture weapons caches

“This is a blatant attempt to mislead the public and whitewash the group’s horrific crimes.”

The MNJTF highlighted its ongoing efforts to stabilise the region, protect civilians, and restore essential services.

Over the past year, the force has successfully repatriated thousands of refugees and internally displaced persons, reopened key trade routes, and neutralised numerous terrorists.

“The MNJTF remains unwavering in its commitment to ensuring the peace, unity, and security of all communities within the Lake Chad Basin,” Osoba emphasised.

“We urged social media platforms to take swift action to remove content that promotes violence and radicalisation.”

Share