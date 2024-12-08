Menstrual hygiene of school girls gets attention in Imo State as NGO comes with N50m rare support

Founder of VEF, Ikenna Egbukole, first son of the Eze and Queen Egbukole of Egbu

As costs drive away standards of living and make all attention go to the stomach, most school girls are said to be hiding what they wear under.

When they get to their menstrual periods, those who know say hell seems to break lose, and the rest is said to be left to imagination.

While many leave the matter to remain private, a non-governmental organization (NGO) wants to look further in the Owerri zone of Imo State.

BD Sunday gathered that there once lived a queen in Egbu area of Owerri who was known to be neat and meticulous. Her name was Vestal Egbukole, wife of the the late Eze Egbu, Michel Egbukole, who died before his wife. The queen also had great zeal in not only the ability of women to contribute economically, she insisted that young ladies should be neat inside out, in character and abilities. When she died, her children resolved to keep her legacy running. In 2019, they floated an NGO called the Vestal Egbukole Foundation (VEF) in partnership with its sister foundation, EME Foundation, to take on various pro-women programmes.

In 2024, they seemed to remember one of the Queen’s biggest passions, menstrual hygiene of young ladies that helps them be lady enough to get worthy suitors.

Now, from December 9 to 13, 2024, VEF would tour 10 girls secondary schools in nine local council areas of Imo State to reach 7,000 school girls through 700 direct contact girls with sanitary pads and other educational materials.

In researching into this problem, according to the concept note of the distribution scheme, it was found that access to menstrual hygiene products and education is limited for many schoolgirls in the rural areas. “This results in missed school days, stigma, and poor menstrual health management, ultimately affecting their education and well-being.”

They believe that this initiative will provide both disposable and reusable sanitary pads, along with educational resources like notepads and pens. “A key component is a talk on menstrual hygiene, empowering girls with knowledge about their bodies and breaking taboos. This intervention addresses both the immediate and long-term needs for menstrual health management.

“This will fit into the solution frame by combining the distribution of hygiene products with education on proper menstrual practices. It will ensure girls have the tools and understanding necessary to manage their periods effectively. The inclusion of both disposable and reusable pads provides immediate relief and a sustainable alternative.”

Such project is not peanuts as VEF is said to earmark N50m to fund this sensitive project through the founder, Ikenna Egbukole. The project is fully sponsored by the Vestal Egbukole Foundation (VEF) in partnership with its sister foundation, Eze Mitchell Egbukole Foundation (EMEF). The brands of pads used for the initiative are said to be Molped Sanitary Pads for disposable pads and Pad-Up Creations, a company specializing in reusable sanitary pads, for the reusable options.

To arrive at 7000 girls in 10 all girl schools in the nine LGAs, the organisers said they selected one all-girls school from each of the nine LGAs in Owerri zone, with two schools from Owerri North, where their foundation is based. “This way, we’re able to reach a wide range of students.

“Reaching 7,000 girls significantly reduces period poverty in the target region. This intervention ensures these girls can attend school without disruptions during their periods, fostering confidence, better health practices, and higher school retention rates.”

Such good examples could be scaled up to get to more girls with added education on how girls could value themselves the way Queen Vestal Egbukole did in her era. Partnering with other foundations, NGOs, or corporate sponsors can achieve this. “Its sustainability, according to the founder, lie in its dual approach: reusable pads to provide a long-term solution for beneficiaries, while education could equip girls with knowledge for independent menstrual management.”

It was gathered that the founder is keen on ensuring continuity through partnerships with local and international NGOs, government health agencies, and corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. “Collaborative efforts can help secure recurring funding and broaden the impact.”

Should the upcoming visitations to 10 schools go successfully, an era when more Owerri girls would be neat in and out may dawn as most of them would regain the pride for which ladies from that zone were known. If that happens, Queen Vestal Egbukole would stir with pride in her grave, or wave with mirth from heaven.

