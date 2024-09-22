Foundation launches campaign to promote menstrual hygiene awareness in Nigeria

…To train girls, women on production of reusable sanitary pad

A non-governmental organisation, Youth Empowerment Foundation (YEF) has launched an initiative to promote menstrual hygiene and awareness among Nigerians, especially secondary students and women in communities within Lagos State.

The initiative aims to improve people’s attitudes, knowledge, and practices concerning menstrual hygiene, while closing the gaps in the availability of sanitary products to sure everyone has access to the resources they need.

Iwalola Akin-Jimoh, the Executive Secretary, YEF, said research by the organisation reveals that often young people are not provided with the materials they need for menstruation, noting that part of the focus of the program would be to address how to make reusable sanitary towels, since sanitary towels was essential for everyone particularly during menstruation.

She said this at a two-day stakeholders engagement meeting last week which was held at Agidingbi Secondary School, Ikeja and Gbaja Senior High School in Surulere.

The meeting was to seek the stakeholders input into the program and was attending by educationist, teachers, religious leaders, community leaders and media professionals among others.

Akin-Jimoh stated that after a careful study some gap was identified on how menstrual hygiene was in some schools in districts 1V and V1 in Lagos State, noting that in some schools, menstruation is still stigmatised, and girls feel ashamed or uncomfortable.

“This is something we need to change. We need to foster better attitudes and practices around menstrual health, both in schools and communities”, she said.

She explained that production of cheap reusable sanitary towels could be tap into since the price of ordinary pad was becoming unfordable due to the current economic crisis in the country.

“If there’s a problem with availability, and you can solve it, you can turn that solution into a business. We are also discussing how this can be turned into a viable business to meet the challenge of those lacking access to menstrual hygiene products,” she said.

The Executive Secretary further stressed that the program which would begin in October would involve education of girls and boys in 41 schools in the two education districts and faith-based organisation on menstruation.

Part of the program would involve the development of ‘My Period App’ which would help to provide easy access to menstrual hygiene information to Nigerians, especially woman and girls.

The initiative is carried out with the support of United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

According to her, “We will start training in schools in October. We’ll also conduct training at the community level, bringing together people from different faith-based organisations. In each school, we’ll train 70 girls and 30 boys. This training is based on the research we’re conducting now.

“When we started this project, we planned to work with 70 girls and 30 boys across a few schools, but we’ve realised we may need to reach more. Now, we are active in 41 schools, 10 churches, and five Mosques.

“In each school, 70 girls and 30 boys are being trained. Some of these are mixed schools, so we are educating both boys and girls about menstruation. You might wonder why we are educating boys.

“Well, they have mothers and sisters, and if their mothers didn’t menstruate, they wouldn’t exist. It’s important for boys to support their female relatives and understand menstruation.

“We aim to increase access to sanitation and waste disposal services. We are currently working in specific communities. For example, in District Four, we’re active in three communities.

“Those here today are either from schools or churches in these communities. If you are from District Six, this is not your meeting; yours was yesterday,”

Speaking at the event, the Lagos State Commissioner of Basic Education and Secondary Education, Jamiu Talani Alli-Balogun, who was represented by Martins Opeyemi, a Director In the ministry said lauded the program, stressing that such intervention was necessary because it was obvious that the government could not do it alone.

He said the Commissioner was in support of the program which necessitates his Present, while imploring organisations and private individuals in state to contribute to the progress and development of the society and education.

Chairman of the Parent Forum in education district 1V, Sunday Oluremi, said the program would help in improving hygiene among students in secondary schools if well implemented, adding that communities in the state were in need of such intervention program because it would contribute to overall development of the society and promote healthy living.

He called for government support for other NGOs towards the effective implementation of similar programme in primary schools in the education district.

“The intervention program is crucial at this time especially when we have cholera outbreak in Lagos State, what our people need is awareness on hygiene, hand washing and adequate information to promote healthy living,” he said.

Also speaking, Azeez Oyedokun, an Islamic leader and body physician expressed appreciation with the work of the foundation in educating Nigerians and promoting healthy living among Nigerians, noting that through his work, he was aware of the numerous health challenges facing the people.

He appealed that the program should be extended to other local government areas of the state and education districts in a bid to spread the menstrual Hygiene awareness and healthy living among the people.