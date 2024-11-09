Light up Ikeja to provide welfare packages to 4,000 underprivileged Nigerians

L-R: Pastor Emeka Obiagwu, Assistant Pastor in charge of Province (,CSR) RCCG LP 35 and Pastor in charge of RCCG Rose of Sharon; Deaconess Kemi Idowu, Head of Deparment- follow up dept and member, crusade committee; Pastor Tunde Fowler, Assistant Pastor, RCCG Rose of Sharon; Assistant Pastor Ifeanyi Okoro, member crusade committee; and Pastor Nnana Ibeawuchi, Minister in charge of prayer and evangelism and member, parish council; during the press conference on Light Up Ikeja Crusade by the parish in Lagos..

Emeka Obiagwu, Assistant Pastor in charge of Province (CSR) RCCG LP 35 and Pastor in charge of RCCG Rose of Sharon, has disclosed that the forthcoming Light up Ikeja crusade will provide welfare packages for a minimum of 4,000 attendees, largely women during the crusade.

He made this known during the pre-crusade press conference held in Ikeja, stating that Light up Ikeja provides the church another opportunity to spread the message of hope and compassion embodied in Jesus Christ.

The crusade themed, ‘The storm is over’ is scheduled to hold on November 23, 2024 at the Police College in Ikeja Lagos, with Joe Olaiya, president of the Living Faith Foundation as the guest minister.

According to Obiagwu, Light up Ikeja formerly known as ‘Ikeja for Christ’ crusade is the fourth in the series of major non-denominational crusades hosted by Rose of Sharon Parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, GRA, Ikeja. “The crusade formally known as Ikeja for Christ Crusade was first held in December 2021 as part of the activities to commemorate the 25th anniversary of RCCG Rose of Sharon.”

He disclosed further that the crusade will avail participants the opportunity to engage in corporate worship in songs and prayers bothering nation building, leadership, governance, and family.

He also expressed his confidence that both corporate organisations and individuals will support the church as it embarks on the CSR initiative. “Knowing the complexities that come with the current economic challenges and the strain it has placed on families. It is our firm belief that such will be the culture adopted by religious and secular organisations to ease the hardship faced by many who are underprivileged,” Obiagwu said.

Speaking on other activities of the church, he said that the RCCG Rose of Sharon Vocational School will empower some beneficiaries with marketable skills to set them on the path of productivity and financial independence.

“In September 2024 over 1,000 children from the church and our immediate neighbourhood in Shogunle were equipped with school kits as part of our annual ‘Back To School Program’,” Obiagwu said.

According to him, RCCG Rose of Sharon has always found ways to improve the lives of residents within the church community and the environment through various Christian social responsibility initiatives, in line with the directives of Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the RCCG.

