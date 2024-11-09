Adeyemi calls on leaders to embrace creativity, forge new paths to drive meaningful change

Sam Adeyemi, founder and senior pastor, Daystar Christian Centre, has called on leaders both within and outside the church to embrace creativity and forge new paths that will drive growth and meaningful change across the country.

Adeyemi made this known during the official opening of the 2024 Excellence in Leadership Conference (ELC), themed, ‘The Innovative Leader.’

ELC 2024 highlighted the pivotal role leaders play in shaping solutions to society’s pressing issues, gathering participants both in-person and online from across Nigeria and beyond,

“Innovation is the heartbeat of progress, and without fresh solutions, we cannot effectively address the challenges we face as the world is constantly evolving,” Adeyemi said, as he set the tone for a practical leadership conference.

He further called on leaders to see challenges as avenues for creating value, while the major focal point for this year’s conference is the use of innovation as a tool for progress. “Our challenges offer an opportunity to build solutions, and innovation allows us to maximize our resources,” Adeyemi said.

Adeyemi outlined nine practical steps for fostering innovation in organisations, including embracing diversity, celebrating ideas, and recognising the value of structured leadership.

He also underscored the importance of love in leadership, as he reminded the participants that “the measure of love is how we treat people in our society and how we show respect for each other.”

Read also: ‘Citizens should exercise their influence and hold leaders accountable’ – Sam Adeyemi

Nike Adeyemi, co-convener and speaker at the ELC 2024, echoed this message, urging leaders to serve as “healers” and “light bearers,” using compassion as a guiding force amid challenges.

Victor ‘Gbenga Afolabi, founder, Eko Innovative Hub, while speaking on innovation urged the participants to challenge the status quo.

ELC 2024 invited participants to engage fully in the journey of learning, connection, and growth, with watch parties and online streams expanding its reach.

The 2-day conference presented a distinguished line-up of speakers—such as Leke Alder, Victor ‘Gbenga Afolabi, Adaora Mbelu, and ID Cabasa each bringing unique insights on driving impactful, innovative solutions within their fields.

Share