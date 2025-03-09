Sharafadeen Alli, All Progressives Congress (APC) senator that represents the Oyo South Senatorial District, has urged Nigerians to uphold values that promote peace, tolerance and collective development.

While congratulating Christians in Oyo State and beyond on the beginning of the sacred Lenten season, he encouraged prayers for the nation’s progress.

In a statement signed by Akeem Abas, his special adviser on media, Alli urged Christians to use this period for deep reflection, repentance, and renewed commitment to faith and good deeds.

He stressed the importance of prayer, fasting and charity in strengthening spiritual growth as well as fostering unity in society.

“As we embark on this 40-day Lenten journey, let us embrace the virtues of humility, self-discipline and love for one another.

“This season is a call to renew our faith and work towards a more peaceful and just society,” he said.

He wished all Christians a blessed and fulfilling Lenten season, praying that their sacrifices and devotion bring divine grace, strength as well as abundant blessings

