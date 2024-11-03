LAPO Group CEO launches NGO, to donate food, others to vulnerable persons in Edo

As part of efforts to enhance the quality of life through enterprise development and support for vulnerable members of the society, Godwin Ehigiamusoe, group CEO, Lift Above Poverty Organisation (LAPO), has launched Ehi Centre for Social and Economic Development, a new Non Governmental Organisation (NGO).

Speaking at the launch in Benin City, Ehigiamusoe said that the centre is a non-profit human development organisation initiated to enhance the quality of life through enterprise development and support for vulnerable members of society.

He said that the centre would be providing food items to some vulnerable people on a regular basis across the state.

Ehigiamusoe also added that the centre would support owners of businesses to grow their respective enterprises to be able to create jobs.

He explained that the leadership of the centre would draw on their experience to mentor entrepreneurs to start and manage sustainable enterprises.

He said that care would be taken by using eligibility criteria to ensure that food items are only given to those who truly need them.

“We believe in the power of businesses and pro-poor initiatives to enhance the quality of life in Africa.

“While vibrant enterprises engender inclusive growth and development through job creation, the vulnerable members of the society should be supported and mainstreamed into the national economy.

“Therefore, the coming of the Ehi Centre is not only timely but also relevant to address the current national challenges. While the Government is addressing the economic challenges with a set of policies and reforms, the vulnerable members of the society require support to be able to meet their basic needs,” he said.

Ehigiamusoe called on public-spirited individuals and organizations to initiate sustainable and institutionalised programmes to address the current challenging conditions of living, especially for the people at the bottom end of the society.

He opined that the governments with all its resources and goodwill required the support of the citizens to bring a better life to the people.

Earlier, Tessa Anota, executive director of the centre, said that 50 persons were currently benefiting from the programme for October with plans to increase the numbers of beneficiaries in coming months.

Anota said that the safety net programme included provision of food, clothing and support for medication.

Matie Obazee, chairman of the occasion and founder, Echos Hospital, said that entrepreneurship is a model for Nigeria’s economic development and that Nigeria should harness its potential and growing the economy by helping young entrepreneurs to scale up their businesses.

“Ehi Centre is the new milestone to happen in Nigeria. Translating small businesses to big businesses is a step that will take the nation to a greater height,” he added.

