Kogi PDP calls for resignation of EFCC chairman

The Kogi State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the resignation of Olanipekun Olukoyede, chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on his inability to handle the matter concerning Yahaya Bello, former Kogi State governor.

According to a press statement signed and issued by Esseyin Oluwakayode Emmanuel, PDP Youth Leader for Kabba/Bunu Local Government, Olukoyede’s immediate resignation will prevent further damage to the EFCC’s reputation and to safeguard the integrity of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s anti-corruption campaign.

“The recent confrontation between the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Yahaya Bello, former Governor of Kogi State, is a regrettable episode that has cast a negative light on the credibility of our nation’s anti- corruption efforts.

“This incident reflects poorly on the leadership and operational integrity of the EFCC, and it is imperative to address these concerns to restore public confidence in the Commission.

Read also: Kogi assembly asks Tinubu to sack EFCC chairman over attempt to arrest Yahaya Bello

“Bello’s voluntary appearance at the EFCC headquarters is a clear indication of his commitment to transparency and his willingness to cooperate with due process.

“However, the unprofessional and poorly managed approach by the EFCC chairman turned what should have been a routine inquiry into a public spectacle, undermining both the reputation of the Commission and the principles of justice it is supposed to uphold,” the statement read in part.

He also demanded assurance from the authorities that no harm would come to Yahaya Bello as a consequence of his willingness to clear his name, stressing that the EFCC must strictly adhere to legal protocols without resorting to intimidation or coercion.

Emmanuel further demanded that the EFCC chairman must issue a public apology to Yahaya Bello and Usman Ododo for the unwarranted provocation and reckless actions that led to the incident at the Kogi State Liaison Office, adding that such conducts is unacceptable and unbecoming of a federal institution.

Emmanuel, in the statement, equally urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene by relieving the EFCC chairman of his duties.