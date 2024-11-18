JW offers free Bible-based practical help on stress management

Jehovah’s Witnesses (JW), a religious organisation, is offering stress relief from an unlikely source through its free Bible-based website to provide practical help on stress management.

“Everyone suffers from stress at some point. We want people to know that they don’t have to suffer alone and without help,” said Jude Akadakpor, regional spokesman, Jehovah’s Witnesses.

He stated that divorce, death of a loved one and a hectic pace of life are only a few of the many circumstances that can cause stress. “Our official website offers information based on the Scriptures and provides real solutions,” Akadakpor disclosed.

He stated further that according to a global study by the Worldwide Independent Network of Market Research (WIN), an association of research and polling, about 79 percent of individuals reported experiencing stress to varying degrees and severity.

“The ‘stress pandemic’ is so significant that a yearly International Stress Awareness Week has been established. It occurs in the first week of November to raise awareness about stress, how it impacts mental and physical health and how to manage it,” he stated.

He stated further that realising the need to cope with the body’s response to demanding situations; millions of people around the world are turning to a free Bible-based resource for help. “JW.ORG addresses timely topics and offers practical advice for daily living including stress management.”

Read also: Jehovah’s Witnesses regional convention to draw 35,000 delegates in Ibadan

A Lagos resident that simply recognised herself Esther, disclosed that she recently went through what she would rather called a very dark period in her life a few years ago, feeling rejected and heartbroken. “I had just been diagnosed with a chronic illness, I had no means of sustenance for me and my children and my marriage had just hit the rocks. I became quite depressed, and felt abandoned,” she said.

Esther revealed that she typed ‘stress’ in the search box on jw.org, and also searched for articles on various subjects and still refers to the site frequently whenever she feels stressed. “I buried myself in the articles. The JW Research guide was like a compass for me. The articles and the recommendations helped me to control my thoughts, stabilize my emotions and helped me to cope.”

Share