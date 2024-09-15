Jehovah’s Witnesses regional convention to draw 35,000 delegates in Ibadan

About 35,000 delegates of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Oyo, Osun, Kwara, and Ogun states will converge on the ancient city of Ibadan, Oyo state capital for the 2024 Regional Convention held simultaneously across major cities in the world.

Last year, nearly 13 million people attended more than 6,000 three-day conventions worldwide.

Starting from the weekend of September 13, 2024, the Convention which will run for eleven weeks is expected to end on December 15, 2024 at Ifatumo, Assembly Hall, Ibadan.

The arrival of delegates to the location of the convention, like many others, have hiked economic activities , boosting sales of goods and services, especially in the hospitality industry.

Speaking on the life touching program with the theme for this year “Declare the Good News “, the Regional Spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses, Gill Adekannbi, a professor disclosed to journalists that the convention will present Bible-based videos, discourses and interviews on topics that touch on current life experiences.

He stressed that parents and their children are eagerly anticipating a three-day convention with a few thousand people who will come to hear exciting good news!

Read also: Jehovah’s Witnesses set for 2024 regional conventions

“These conventions are a highlight of the year for thousands of people who want to experience some positivity in their lives, and we are happy to enjoy the program once again in this welcoming and hospitable city.

“The “Declare the Good News”! convention will present Bible-based videos, discourses and interviews on topics such as ” Why Do We Need Good News, Everlasting Good News, – In What Sense ? , What Will You Do For The Sake Of The Good News?, and Why We Don’t Fear Bad News? .

“Saturday features a baptism of candidates from surrounding communities, while a two-part video feature will captivate the audience on Friday and Saturday. Prior to each convention, local congregations will engage in a campaign to invite community members to this free event. ”

While Adekannbi further explained that no collection will be taken in the convention, he gave a vivid details of the program of event , saying ” The program starts by Friday from 9:20 a.m. to 4:50 p.m.; Saturday from 9:20 a.m. to 4:50 p.m.; and Sunday from 9:20 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Each day has a one-hour and 20-minute lunch break.”