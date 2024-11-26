Jubilation in Warri as Delta Security Trust boss wins Toyota Prado in Glo promo

Warri was agog with excitement last Thursday as the Board Chairman of Delta State Security Trust Fund, Daniel Mayuku, became the first winner of the much-coveted Toyota Prado in Globacom’s ‘Festival of Joy’ promotion.

Mayuku was presented the keys to the prized asset at a ceremony held by the company at Gloworld, Delta Mall, Warri, by the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Emomotimi Guwor, and the Chairman of Uvwie Local Government Area, Anthony Ofoni. Friends, admirers and other Glo subscribers joined in the celebration which turned into a carnival in the city with electrifying performances by Ema Dance Troupe.

An overjoyed Mayuku declared: “When I received the first call that I won a Prado in Glo Festival of Joy promo, I believed it was a scam and I immediately told the caller not to call me again. However, after few minutes, I started receiving calls from friends and I decided to call my friends in Glo and they confirmed it. I was in disbelief; I thought it was a scam. I jokingly asked for the car immediately and I was told to come to Glo office for verification and today the jeep has just been presented to me. Globacom is truly Nigerian, a network that delights its subscribers every year. They are still the best.”

Other lucky winners also went home with tricycles (Keke), power generating sets, sewing machines and grinding machines. Ovueve Efejiro, a native of Ughelli, who won Keke, said: “I just won Keke through Festival of Joy promo, I am very grateful to Glo. This Keke will help my family. My brother will use it for commercial purpose immediately,” while a generator winner Felix Gabriel thanked Globacom for always remembering Nigerians every year in its annual promos.

Speaking at the presentation, Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Guwor who was the special guest, said: “Globacom is a network that is known for giving. Over the years, many Nigerians have been empowered by Glo. The people of my constituency in Warri South West and entire Delta people are grateful to Glo. We will continue to use Glo and I also want to be part of the winners one day soon. So, I will ensure that my line is always on and ready. Kudos to Glo and our own Dr. Mike Adenuga. Please keep on empowering Nigerians.

Read also: Glo rewards promo winner with car

Similarly, the Head of Licensing and Operation, National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Delta State office, Anwuli Efejuku, commended Globacom for the transparent nature of the promo.

She said: “We witnessed the raffle draw few days ago here in Warri where it was conducted in the presence of everyone and today the winners that emerged have been presented their prizes. Congratulations to all the winners.”

To participate in the Festival of Joy promo, new and existing subscribers should dial *611# to opt into the promo and to keep recharging. He added that new subscribers can participate immediately by purchasing a new SIM, registering it and dialing *611#.

“Customers are required to recharge up to N100, 000 cumulatively during the promo period to qualify for the draw for the Prado Jeep, N50, 000 cumulative recharge for Kia Picanto, N10, 000 in a month for tricycle and N5, 000 total recharge in a month to win a generator. For the sewing machine, a total recharge of N2, 500 in a month is required, while for grinding machine, a recharge of N500 in a day will be eligible for the draw. New subscribers can participate immediately by purchasing a new SIM, registering it and dialing *611#,” Globacom explained.

Guests at the event included representative of Urhobo community in Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Karo Goru Jonathan; Chairman Uvwie Local Government Area, Delta State, Anthony Ofoni; representative of National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Delta State office, Anwuli Efejuku; representatives of the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, Chief Okieneni and Chief Emmanuel Eyela; President of Igbudu Market Association, Warri, Chief Rume Kugberu and Nollywood actors, Ese Eriata and comedians Gordons and M.C. Forever.

The next prize-presentation exercise comes up in Lagos, where another set of Nigerians will go home with different prizes including another brand-new Toyota Prado, Kia Picanto car, Keke and others.

Share