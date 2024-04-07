JeGo partners Coscharis to deepen sustainable energy in Nigeria

JéGO Technologies Inc. has entered into partnership with Coscharis Technologies Limited, as part of Coscharis Group’s move to launch a multimillion-dollar distribution deal.

This venture is aimed at distributing thousands of JéGO’s revolutionary modular clean energy systems, the JéGO PowerPods, across Nigeria and Ghana.

According to a statement by the management of the companies, it stated that the ambitious project was steered by JéGO’s innovative leadership and was poised to supply modular sustainable energy to an expansive number of homes and businesses, as well as to a growing base of electric vehicle users, a key part of JéGO’s phased infrastructure investment as it prepares to roll out its electric vehicles in Africa.

The companies also said that the partnership was especially significant, as it represents a substantial stride towards a sustainable energy future in Africa.

The statement added that Coscharis Technologies Limited, is recognised for being part of the Coscharis Group, the exclusive distributors of prestigious brands such as BMW, Rolls-Royce, and Ford, brings a legacy of excellence to this partnership.

As a trusted distributor of leading technology brands like HP, Huawei, IBM, Microsoft, Lenovo, Samsung, Philips, Cisco, and Dell, Coscharis Technologies has now embraced JéGO Technologies Inc. among these illustrious names, a testament to JéGO’s innovative prowess in the clean energy sector.

JéGO Founder/CEO, Frederick Kevbe Akpoghene highlighted the essence of the collaboration, saying that “Joining forces with Coscharis Technologies is a milestone that reflects the firm’s commitment to providing modular clean, reliable, and affordable energy.

“Our goal is to empower the African continent with energy independence, starting with Nigeria and Ghana.”

The Managing Director of Coscharis Technologies Limited, Emomine Mukoro during the signing of the JéGO-Coscharis agreement, called on the Federal Government and Nigerians to invest in the solution as it is an unprecedented opportunity.

According to Mukoro, “It is not just about mitigating the different challenges of our world today, it is about building a brighter, more sustainable future for generations to come.

“First and foremost, green energy represents a tangible solution to the existential threat of climate change. By harnessing the power in solutions curated by the JeGO’s Team, we can drastically reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and curb greenhouse gas emissions.

“This transition to clean energy is on only morally imperative but also economically prudent, as it mitigates the long-term effects associated with environmental degradation, resource depletion and reduces the prevalence of respiratory diseases and safeguard biodiversity.

“One of the uniqueness of the solution is that it is mobile and can be used in schools, homes, hospitals, and hotels.”

Speaking further, he said: “Let us seize this moment, not for ourselves, but for countless generations that will inherit the consequences of our choices.”