Its ‘Light Up Port Harcourt’ despite harsh economy as Nigerians gear up for happy Christmas celebration

Visitors into Port Harcourt this period would run into a city in a gay mood. Dual carriage roads in bright colours of black and white would usher in the visitor.

One of the broadest roads, Aba Road, would deliver the visitor to a very well laid junction called GRA Junction. There the governor stood, a baby in hand, to perform ‘Light Up Port Harcourt’ last week Sunday.

From the GRA Junction into the nearby Hotel Presidential, bright lights follow in alluring tinge.

Next at Ogenyi Place (formerly Le Meridien Hotel) that had stool equally tall in head-to-head competition for both hotels, lights began shining on December 3, 2024, to usher in the yuletide.

On the said date, Ogenyi Place kickstarted their own Christmas. Classical music maetroes were already in the centre of the expansive reception hall dishing out soulful rhythms with ear-gumming renditions from the collection of the Masters up to Handel.

Soon, choirs from nearby universities and inhouse choir took the stage to mix up the atmosphere with one of the best organists backing them up.

True to their tradition of promptness, Ebikaboere Seimodei (PhD), the General Manager, voluptuous and elegant, breezed into space and declared it is Christmas and that it is for all. She said Christ’s birth is hope for all.

The hotel choir, the Rivers State University choir, and the Chapel of Annunciation Choir from the Uniport all thrilled the fast-gathering audience mostly from members of the Institute of Directors (Chartered).

The mood in the Garden City continued around the state and even in the sub-urban areas.

The governor did not only light Port Harcourt with physical lights but his body language of possibility of Chrsitmas bonus to public servants seems to light up hearts.

The N85,000 minimum wage alone seems to cause more light up than the GRA Junction event. Pensions have been paid, promotions have been awarded, and people unjustly treated in recent past have been liberated.

Many road projects are being commissioned around the state and new ones are being flagged off. Important persons are mounting celebrations and inviting the governor. Many events are now being staged in the Garden city like in the days of Gov Peter Odili, who actually is one of Fubara’s new backbones and advisers.

The sense of freedom seems to be supported by numerous court verdicts that seem to give moral boost to Fubara in his wars with his erstwhile godfather. The biggest fear that there was going to be bleak Christmas as a result of the Peter Lifu court order stopping all federal allocations and IGR to Rivers State seems over with the judgment of the Court of Appeal, at least for now.

These political and administrative bright lights seem to push down the pains of the economic arrows but encouraged happy Christmas celebration with gift items circulating, decorations in strategic places, parks and beaches seeing increased patronage.

Most enjoyment centres and beaches in rivers State that had died a natural death in the past eight years seem to jump back into life. Food, drink and event companies make a kill.

For transport, the operators have since resolved how much more to charge to travellers.

So, the light up action by Gov Fubara has already been described as: “A symbolic coming alive again of the Port Harcourt City to its usual alluring state with its bubbling streets, roundabouts and strategic areas when Christmas dawns.

“There are already strategic beautifications and painted flyovers coupled with colourful decorations with Christmas trees and lights.

The festive mood has now been ignited and Gov Fubara wishes all Rivers people including the residents and visitors alike a fruitful and cheering Christmas.”

