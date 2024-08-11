IBEDC dialogues with 18,000 communities, customers to address concerns

…Pledges enhanced service delivery

In a bid to address customer needs and concerns directly at the grassroots level, Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) dialogued with over 18,000 communities and customers across its franchise areas in the last six months.

Francis Agoha, acting managing director of IBEDC, while saying that the distribution company engaged 3,000 communities and clients monthly between January and June this year, stressed that the move was the firm’s dedication to nurturing robust relationships with its customers and the communities it serves.

IBEDC’s Distribution Transformer (DT) Managers and Executives, who operate in the field, are tasked with frequent engagement with customers at various community levels, including Community Development Committees (CDCs) and Community Development Associations (CDAs).

Agoha however, stated that the interactions are essential for addressing customer needs and concerns directly at the grassroots level.

In addition to the efforts of DT Managers and Executives, he pointed out, that IBEDC’s Communication Officers conduct larger community and stakeholder sessions with leaders, groups, and residents.

“These sessions aim to educate customers, gather feedback on services, and resolve complaints effectively,” the IBEDC boss added

While emphasising the significance of these initiatives, he said “we are committed to building trust and maintaining open communication with our customers.

Read also: IBEDC signs MoU with independent power providers to boost power distribution

“Our extensive community engagement efforts reflect our dedication to understanding and addressing the needs of the communities we serve. By regularly engaging with our customers, so as to continuously enhance our services and meet their expectations.”

Agoha, an engineer also underscored the importance of feedback in improving service delivery saying “listening to our customers is vital.

According to him, the insights and feedback we gather through these engagements help us pinpoint areas for improvement and implement solutions that benefit everyone.

He added that the goal was to foster a customer-centric environment where every voice is heard, and every concern is addressed promptly.

“IBEDC’s proactive approach to community engagement sets a new benchmark within the industry, showcasing that effective communication and customer satisfaction are central to its operations.

He therefore, noted that the company remains steadfast in its commitment to building strong, positive relationships with all stakeholders, ensuring the provision of reliable and efficient electricity services.