How PPP is boosting human capital development in Delta communities

Exploring public-private partnership options in human capital development is one of the laudable initiatives that are creating opportunities for the less privileged Nigerians to obtain quality education.

Private businesses such as Seplat Energy Joint Venture, a prominent player in the nation’s energy sector has through its joint venture partnership with the NNPC Exploration and Production Limited (NEPL) been advancing education in Delta communities.

Both have been promoting excellence in their host communities through their flagship initiative, the Seplat Educational Empowerment Drive (SEED).

The initiative is focused on driving meaningful change through educational interventions in the areas of supplying infrastructure and learning tools/materials to its host communities.

Speaking at the 2024 edition of the programme with the theme, ‘Igniting Potential, Inspiring Excellence: Advancing Education for a Brighter Tomorrow,’ Ayodele Olatunde, managing director of Western Assets at Seplat Energy, emphasised the vital role of education in building human potential and promoting sustainable communities.

Olatunde, who was represented by Stanley Opara, manager of Corporate Communications at Seplat Energy, described education as the bedrock of strong communities and thriving societies.

He said the SEED programme goes beyond donating learning materials to involve sparking a passion for learning and inspiring a relentless pursuit of excellence.

Urging the students to see themselves as the future, Opara said the idea is to equip the students with tools, confidence, and inspiration to aim higher and achieve greatness.

Obukohwo Monday Arthur Whiskey, the Ovie of Idjerhe Kingdom, said education is the light, and the programme reflects the special regard Seplat has for its host communities.

“This is one of the most laudable services that Seplat Energy and their partners have rendered to my kingdom since I became king, despite the vast area of coverage, the company has not forgotten even the farthest communities like ours,” he said.

Faith Otitinor, NEPL’s Community Liaison Officer, reaffirmed the JV’s commitment to empowering local communities through education.

“Our goal is to equip young people with educational skill sets to compete globally, improve livelihoods, and break cycles of poverty. By partnering with local stakeholders, we can create a brighter future for these communities.

“The NEPL/Seplat JV’s SEED initiative is a core part of its community intervention strategy, dedicated to improving the educational landscape in its host communities. As the JV continues to make significant strides in building a brighter future for students, it also reaffirms its long-standing commitment to sustainable development across its host communities,” she said.

Iwonisa Freeborn, headmaster of Onyeburu Primary School, lauded the effort geared towards providing equipment and books for the school.

He said it will help students focus better on their studies, and parents who cannot afford the textbooks will have the relief of receiving these materials for free.

The JV donated a variety of essential materials, including lawnmowers, teacher’s chairs, desks, school furniture, bags, textbooks, and exercise books. These items will play a crucial role in enhancing the learning environment and ensuring that students can thrive academically and holistically

