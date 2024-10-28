How FUZE Talent Show empowers young Nigerians

Since its inception in 2022, the Stanbic IBTC FUZE Talent Show has become a beacon for Nigeria’s burgeoning creative industry, showcasing the genuineness of the nation’s young population.

Meticulously curated by Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, FUZE dives deep into the vibrant tapestry of young Nigerian talent. Targeting the dynamic and buzzing age group of 18-35 years, the FUZE Talent Show celebrates innovation across music, fashion, technology and dance, proving a platform for young creative Nigerians to thrive and shine.

More than just a competition, the Stanbic IBTC FUZE Talent Festival provides a launch pad for discovery and promotion of young Nigerian talents. Offering a grand stage for young Nigerians to showcase their unique abilities and gain crucial visibility, the show fosters networking, encouraging participants to forge valuable connections that can propel their careers forward.

Beyond the spotlight which it showcases, the Stanbic IBTC FUZE Talent Show also focuses on sustainable career development. By celebrating creativity, the FUZE Talent Show opens doors to future opportunities for participants, connecting them with mentors, industry leaders, and potential collaborators and forging pathways that can significantly impact their professional journeys.

The FUZE Talent Show was born – a bold initiative designed to provide support, encouragement, and a grand stage for young Nigerian talents to shine and blossom. At the launch press conference, held at the Stanbic IBTC Blue Academy in Ikeja, Lagos, Olumide Oyetan, Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, declared the organisation’s unwavering commitment to fostering creativity and innovation among Nigerian youth. This marked a new chapter in support for the creative industry, a testament to Stanbic IBTC’s belief in the power of young talent to shape the future.

According to Olumide, “At Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, we believe in the transformative power of creativity and innovation in driving economic and social progress. Our commitment to nurturing the ambitions of Nigeria’s young creatives through the Stanbic IBTC FUZE initiative reflects our dedication to being more than just a financial institution; we aim to support the young artistic talents shaping our culture and economy.”

Each season, the FUZE talent show takes great care to ensure its audition phase is perfectly designed to be as inclusive and accessible as possible. This approach is pivotal in eliminating potential barriers for participants from various backgrounds. Aspiring entrants submit 60-second video clips showcasing their unique talents across multiple categories.

Read also: Nigerian youths tap from Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers talent growth plan

This method was selected to capture the diversity and richness of Nigeria’s talent pool, ensuring that every voice can be heard and recognised regardless of their location across the country. By adopting this democratised approach to its auditions, FUZE showcases its commitment to celebrating various talents. More than just a competition, the platform is a nurturing ground for the diverse artistic gifts harboured within Nigeria; paving the way for a richer cultural showcase.

FUZE Talent Show transcended the typical competition framework, evolving into a comprehensive cultural phenomenon. It wasn’t simply about discovering talents; it encompassed a more ambitious objective of creating a vibrant festival atmosphere. The event featured various attractions, including exhibitions, a market for creative goods, and live performances by emerging artists.

With the launch of FUZE 1.0 in 2022, the FUZE Marketplace was introduced. This innovative platform was conceived to bridge the gap between emerging entrepreneurs and potential buyers, serving as a dynamic space where various products could be showcased. The range of offerings included, but was not limited to, fashion pieces, artistic creations, lifestyle and wellness including food and drinks.

The purpose of the FUZE Marketplace extended beyond simple commercial transactions. It aimed to foster a lively and thriving community where individuals could unite in a shared creativity and innovation space. By doing so, it sought to nurture an environment that encouraged collaboration, inspiration, and mutual support among creators and innovators.

This initiative was a cornerstone in fulfilling FUZE’s overarching mission to cultivate a supportive ecosystem beneficial for the growth and development of Nigeria’s creative industries

The inaugural winners of FUZE 1.0 received a cash prize of N32 million alongside invaluable mentorship sessions with seasoned industry professionals. This tradition highlights the initiative’s profound commitment to identifying, celebrating and nurturing innate talent; establishing a benchmark for all subsequent editions. FUZE 2.0, the second edition also recorded 12 FUZE Talent Show winners with a total prize money of N32 million.

The show has embarked on its third edition and is scheduled to air episodes of the Talent Show journey from Saturday November, 2 on Africa Magic Showcase (5:00-6:00pm), AIT (7:00-7:55pm), and Stanbic IBTC YouTube channel.

As the event organisers prepare, excitement continues to grow among the audience and the participants. This year, again, episodes from the Talent Hunt booth camp will be broadcasted on cable and terrestrial television, giving viewers a firsthand look at Nigeria’s vibrant and diverse talent landscape. There is a palpable excitement for the grand finale, where winners will walk away with their share in the grand prize money of N50 million.

Share