Nigerian youths tap from Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers talent growth plan

A number of Nigerian youths with talents in Music, Dance, Technology, and Fashion are set to benefit from Stanbic IBTC Pension Manager’s project targeted at developing and enhancing growth opportunities in the creative sector.

The Pension Fund Administrators says through its programme Fuze Talent Show 3.0, its nurturing young talent and contributing to the growth of Nigeria’s creative industries and has therefore thrown open the event’s invitation to all Nigerian youths to participate in this life-changing opportunity that is set to uncover the next generation of Nigerian stars.

Olumide Oyetan, chief executive, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers in address at the unveiling of the programme said this year’s theme: ‘Light it up encapsulates the show’s mission to illuminate and celebrate Nigerian youths’ boundless creativity and talent.

Read also: Access Arm Pensions eyes top spot in Nigeria’s pensions fund industry

Olumide emphasised the transformative power of the FUZE Talent Show, stating, “Each season, we’ve witnessed this platform’s ability to uncover, foster, and propel young talents into the spotlight; giving rise to new stars who now shine across the realms of music, dance, fashion, and technology”.

A key event highlight was the announcement of an unprecedented grand prize of N50 million for this year’s winners, setting new stakes for talent competitions in Nigeria.

The star-studded judging panel for FUZE 3.0 was unveiled, featuring a diverse group of industry experts who will evaluate contestants in four categories:

Fashion: Funke Adepoju, a celebrated Nigerian fashion designer and the founder of Funke Adepoju Couture, will bring her expertise in blending traditional Nigerian aesthetics with contemporary styles to the fashion category.

Technology: Akinwande Akinsulire, the Director of Engineering at Co-Creation Hub (CcHub), will lead the technology category in identifying ideas in the tech space.

Dance: DonFlexx, a renowned entrepreneur, social media influencer, and digital marketing expert, will bring his dynamic energy to the dance category; looking for performers who can captivate audiences both on stage and online.

Music: Korede Bello, an award-winning Nigerian singer and songwriter, will lend his musical prowess to identify the next big stars in the music category.

Read also: Oyo pays N18bn in pensions, N15bn in gratuities to pensioners

Olumide called on Nigeria’s youths to seize this opportunity: “To our participants, let your creativity flow freely; your passion ignite the spark within; and your talents illuminate the stage. You are the heart and soul of the FUZE Talent Show, and we’re here to celebrate each of you.”

Share