How coronavirus deals a deadly blow on night life, others in Akwa Ibom

After the relaxation of the two-month old lockdown in Akwa Ibom State, the big question on the minds of many people is whether life will ever return to the pre-COVID-19 era.

Akwa Ibom State, in the last few years, seems to have evolved into a major destination of choice for business and other socio-economic activities. It has developed into an enviable entity that can hardly be ignored in the comity of states of the federation.

Thanks to the high premium on infrastructure upgrade that has seen Uyo, the state capital being transformed from a local government headquarters that it was many years ago to a bustling city with all the allure of a burgeoning metropolis.

Most significantly, the arrival of Ibom Air, a wholly owned airline of the state government not only brought the state to the nation but it has also brought the nation to the state as it were.

With its beautiful lawns and well-paved roads lined with trees, the flyovers and the top-notch stadium, Uyo, the state capital, is a city to behold with breathtaking imagination.

Its night life from the numerous hotels that dot the landscape of the state capital to the mini shopping malls and restaurants known for their delectable cuisines, the green spots, its ever-busy transport sector, comprising mini buses, tricycles and taxis, the pull to the city is overwhelming.

Enter its youthful and energetic population, the business community, students, workers and the numerous churches pre-coronavirus era evoked lasting and remarkable memories.

But the easy-going and peaceful lifestyle of the people appeared to have evaporated into thin air like a day without a sunshine following the coronavirus outbreak that has also hit the state.

First, there was a moment of blame game between the state government and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), but it did not take long before it dawned on the people that COVID-19 was real.

One can hardly forget the disagreement between commissioner for health, Dominic Ukpong and the officials of the NCDC over the procedure in getting a confirmation for suspected cases. It was perhaps, the first of such disputes which has now become a commonplace in many other states, and the redeployment of the former state epidemiologist, Aniekeme Uwah, which was a direct fallout of the crisis.

This changed the psyche of the people and when the governor in a broadcast confirmed the index case and announced a total lockdown of the state, it was like a tsunami that came unexpectedly. The night life has gone, the gates of hotels shut, and popular relaxation spots in the upscale Ewet Housing Ewet Estate have since been deserted. It was a clear case of things falling apart where the centre can no longer hold. The town and the people are no longer at ease.

It is obvious that coronavirus has hit Akwa Ibom State hard, affecting every aspect of human endeavour.

The restriction of movement order which was later upgraded to a total lockdown was like throwing people into prison, an experience nobody had bargained for and in which many had never experienced.

That it came so sudden meant that many people were taken unawares and this brought anxiety, fear, apprehension and despair. Except for essential services like hospitals, markets and pharmacies, it has remained a terrible experience, according to residents.

And the palliatives from the state government which came after much hue and cry from the populace only revealed the absence of reliable data on social investment programme and how the state could be made to spend for an unbudgeted scheme.

At best, the palliatives were greeted with misgivings, disdain and anger as the shared food items were nothing to write home about. It was the view of many that a family of five could not satisfactorily have made a one-square meal from what was given as a palliative.

At the peak of the lockdown in April, Emmanuel Ekuwem, secretary to the Akwa Ibom State Government who had been holding fort for Governor Udom Emmanuel announced that the lockdown would not be lifted as it was being anticipated, thus heightening the anxiety and apprehension that had enveloped the state.

“In view of the critical situation that we are in as a nation and as a state, it would have been desirable to call off the lockdown at this juncture but given that we must ensure continuous safety of our citizens, the most ideal thing for now is to continue with the lockdown until Monday, April 27, 2020 where we will provide an update on the lockdown, Ekuwem had said.

However, after much ado, the relaxation came but with a curfew from 8p.m. to 6a.m. and the compulsory use of facemasks in all public places while schools and churches as well as other worship centres all remain shut.

The state government has remained adamant over the agitation by groups and individuals for churches to be reopen.

“There will be no church services for now. You know someone like me I love church services but at a critical time like this, there is nothing we can do. We cannot allow church services because of the level of interaction after those services. Gather your family at home and join services online, the same God in the church will bless you at home,’’ the governor said.

So the big question remains, will life ever return to what it used to be? Many have already argued that living with coronavirus would be the new normal, while concerted efforts are being made by members of the scientific community to find a vaccine for the virus.

Similarly, others have explained that getting a vaccine would likely take some time since it has to pass through many processes before the final approval, but the curfew, the face masks, the used tyres that litter the streets which were used as instruments of road blocks, the harassment by security operatives during the lockdown and the high cost of food items are constant reminders of the negative effects of the disease.

Also, the closure of land borders and ban on inter-state movements have worsened the already precarious food situation in the state.

In Akwa Ibom State, most of the food items are brought in from neighbouring states like Cross River, Edo and Ondo, and the grains from the northern states, the economic impact of the lockdown seems to be enormous.

For instance, the decision by the state government to shut down all livestock markets in the state has resulted in the scarcity of beef and meat products, because they usually come in from other parts of the country.

In the same vein, there seems to be an indication that as long as the pandemic is here with us, people will have to find a way to live with it.

In announcing the closure of the all the livestock markets, the state government did not say when they would be reopened and like the lockdown, there are fears that it might be extended indefinitely as long as COVID-19 is here.

“The Governor, Udom Emmanuel had directed the immediate shutdown of all livestock markets in the state for the rest of May. By this announcement, no new consignment of livestock – goats, cows and rams is allowed into the state until further notice,” state government said in a statement.

Though Akwa Ibom seems to have been spared a large scale onslaught from COVID-19, recording 18 confirmed cases, 12 discharged, two deaths as well as four active cases, “the incident curve is considered to be on the decline,” many believe the road ahead is still long and tortuous given the number of people tested so far.

It is believe that the impact of COVID-19 will likely take a long while before life would return to the pre-pandemic era.