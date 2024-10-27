Has LAWMA gone to sleep?

…Need for mapping strategy to manage waste better – Resident

Lagos, Nigeria’s economic hub, has long struggled with effective waste management. The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) was established to address this issue, but recent concerns have arisen about the agency’s effectiveness.

Currently, heaps of refuse are back in some parts of Lagos, with dirty streets, amid health risk to Lagosians who at the moment struggle with the rising cost-of-living that has eaten deep into the disposable income of an average household.

The Ministry of Environment and LAWMA has the statutory mandate to make policy and manage waste across the state. However, the sad reality in Lagos today is that the state appears dirtier than it used to be.

This ugly situation has spotlighted residents’ poor attitude to cleanliness as well the high cost of ‘keeping Lagos clean by PSP operators amid economic hardship and a potential health hazard LAWMA’s inefficiency posed to Lagosians.

LAWMA was created in the 70’s to manage Lagos’ waste disposal and to ensure a clean and healthy environment. Its responsibilities include waste collection and disposal, environmental sanitation, public awareness campaigns, and collaboration with stakeholders.

Despite its mandate, LAWMA has faced some significant challenges in the recent past that raised questions about its ability to meet up its primary responsibility on the back of the rising population in the state, and a need for technology driven waste management.

Lagos currently generates approximately 13,000 tons of waste daily, with only 40 percent collected and disposed of properly. The remaining 60 percent ends up in illegal dumpsites, waterways, or streets.

While PSP operators across the state have been saddled with the responsibility of last-mile waste collection, residents are of the view that LAWMA has not been up and doing in regards to its monitoring and enforcement of laws governing waste management in the state.

According to some Lagosians who spoke with BusinessDay on waste management, the consequences of LAWMA’s perceived ineffectiveness are far-reaching considering the environmental degradation of many parts of the metropolis.

A visible pointer to this ugly development was Friday’s rain that resulted in the flooding, pollution, and ecosystem disruption, especially the traffic situation across the state whenever it rains.

Another sad pointer is the health risks associated with poor waste management that brings about increased disease transmission and respiratory problems. Similarly, there are economic impacts resulting in loss of tourism revenue and business opportunities for many Lagosians.

For many residents, business owners, and experts across the state, there is an urgent need to arrest the current dirty air that blows across Lagos, especially on the back of the state’s claim of becoming/being a mega city.

According to Lagosians who spoke to BusinessDay, a mega city like Lagos must have in place an effective waste management system. This is the reason LAWMA must engage more with the private sector to improve waste management across the metropolis.

“LAWMA must wake up to its responsibilities and work collaboratively with stakeholders to ensure a cleaner, healthier Lagos,” said Ayomide. According to him, LAWMA’s perceived ineffectiveness has significant consequences for Lagos’ environment and residents.

He further said that to address these challenges, LAWMA must adopt a multi-faceted approach, which involves increased funding, infrastructure development, public awareness, private sector participation, and technological innovation.

In line with his line of thought, the state government through the ministry of the environment signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Group of Companies for effective and efficient waste management in February 2024.

“This partnership with the Jospong Group, a leader in environmental and waste management services in Africa, represents a great leap forward in our commitment to enhancing the quality of life for all Lagosians through effective waste management,” said Tokunbo Wahab, commissioner for environment and water resources, who signed on behalf of the state government.

According to him, the challenges of solid and liquid waste management in Lagos are well documented. He said the partnership was about a shared vision for a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable Lagos.

Wahab further said that the collaboration with the Ghanaian firm will focus on technology, advocacy, enforcement, and the promotion of circular economy innovations such as recycling, composting, reuse, among others. “Lagos, with its vibrant population, bustling markets, and dynamic industries, generates substantial amounts of waste that require innovative, sustainable management solutions.”

Under the agreement, PSP operators were to receive 2000 tricycles from Jospong Group for waste evacuation to a designated dumpsite approved by the state government. However, eight months after the MoU agreement was signed, not much has been seen or heard about the initiative that promises to modernise waste management in Lagos.

The lack of clarity on the operations of Jospong Group like that of Visionscape, which was engaged by the Akinwunmi Ambode administration to manage waste across the state, and the kickback that followed with PSP operators and residents’ rejection of the state’s land use charge.

The failure of that partnership initiative between the state and Visionscape, coupled with the current inadequate information about Jospong Group operations in the state’s waste management ecosystem, has raised more questions about the Lagos State government’s readiness to provide effective and efficient waste management across the state.

“They (LAWMA) come to pick up waste from my mom’s place. But we pay Aboki to pick at my house,” said Esther, a resident of Ajeromi Ifelodun, disclosed that she paid N150 per 50kg bag to cart pushers.

According to her, LAWMA is trying but not reaching all parts of the state; hence, the need for the waste management body to device a mapping strategy which would help reach all areas of the state during mop up of waste.

“The truth is that some people dump their waste along the streets in the shadow of night. I feel that the reason some communities or streets like ours are left out is that there isn’t a proper mapping done in the waste collection process,” Esther told BusinessDay.

She also highlighted some activities of LAWMA that tend to favour politically-exposed persons in the local government. “My mom’s street was where the former LGA Chairman had his family home before he was elected and I think that is why they still enjoy that edge till now,” she said.

Ayotunde Poroye, a resident of Alimosho Local Government Area, told BusinessDay that waste management within the council is largely managed by PSP who made use of the dump site at Igando. According to him, residents pay based on the size of the apartment. “It depends on the space you occupy; a flat pays N2000 per month, while room is N1000.”

Another Lagosian residing in the Ifako Ijaiye area of the state who pleaded anonymity told BusinessDay that the waste menace across the state is largely dependent on the partnership agreement between LAWMA and the PSP operators within the particular council area.

“LAWMA in my area is effective. They come once a week (Tuesday). Their service isn’t free here so they have to do the job to get paid,” he said, disclosing that residents of the local government pay N2000 per month for a flat, while a room apartment pays N800 monthly.

However, another Lagosian told BusinessDay that LAWMA has lived up to its responsibilities of late. According to him, the waste manager is largely on break in some parts of Agege Local Government Area of the state. “Agege, Iju, some parts or Abule Egba, LAWMA is snoring,” David said.

However, relaying LAWMA official’s position with BusinessDay, Folasade Kadril, director, public affairs at LAWMA, said that the state’s waste management authority remains totally committed to ensuring a cleaner and healthier environment for all residents.

According to her, LAWMA’s efforts are focused on reinforcing proper waste management practices and fostering greater collaboration between citizens and the government, especially with the operations of the PSPs across the state.

Residents and responsible waste management

“As we know, effective waste management in a mega-city like Lagos requires the joint effort of both the authorities and residents,” Kadril said. While LAWMA continues to improve its operational capacities, she emphasised that proper waste disposal is a shared responsibility.

Accordingly, she said that residents, businesses, and traders all have a role to play in maintaining cleanliness and preventing indiscriminate dumping, which can overwhelm our systems and harm the environment.

She disclosed that LAWMA constantly engages the public through advocacy and awareness campaigns that encourage people to embrace responsible waste disposal as a civic duty. “These efforts include education on proper waste segregation, the benefits of recycling, and the negative consequences of illegal dumping, which include but are not limited to the area you mentioned.”

According to Kadril, without the active involvement of the public, LAWMA’s efforts would be undermined, which is why it continuously seeks to inspire a sense of responsibility across all sectors of the society.

LAWMA’s enforcement efforts

Kadril said LAWMA was committed to ensuring that environmental laws and regulations are strictly adhered to. She further said that LAWMA has a robust enforcement team working across different areas of the state to monitor compliance and take action against illegal waste dumping. “These teams are strategically deployed to areas with recurring waste issues and work tirelessly to identify and address lapses in waste management practices.”

Strengthening PSP operations for cleaner Lagos

Kadril said LAWMA is currently strengthening the operations of PSP operators, who are key to the waste collection and management process in the state. According to her, LAWMA is working closely with these operators to ensure timely and efficient waste collection services, especially in densely populated areas.

“Continuous supervision and performance reviews are in place to guarantee that PSP operators meet the growing demands of the city. Rather than dump indiscriminately, residents are encouraged to reach out to LAWMA on our toll-free lines for backup service should the PSP delay in coming,” she said.

However, Ayomide disagrees with LAWMA on PSPs waste collection and management process in the state. He said that the ‘dirty air’ caused by poor waste management by LAWMA and the PSP operators calls for urgent re-tweaking of operation modalities.

“Many of the PSP operators currently use large trucks to collect waste, which makes it very difficult for them to access many parts of the city. If the PSP trucks cannot access my street, how will they effectively collect waste on my street?”

But, Kadril disclosed that LAWMA was advancing its plans for a circular economy by promoting waste-sorting at source, reduce, recycling and reuse. She said that the state government through LAWMA was encouraging residents to adopt a waste separation system, with designated recycling points already established across the city.

“This approach will not only reduce the volume of waste sent to landfills but also convert waste into valuable resources, contributing to the overall sustainability of the city’s waste management system,” Kadril said.

Adopt-A-Bin initiative

Kadril also said that one of the key initiatives aimed at reducing street dumping in the state is the ‘Adopt-a-Bin’ programme initiative by LAWMA. She said that through this initiative, LAWMA is promoting the use of the smart waste bins by households and businesses, ensuring that everyone has access to proper waste storage facilities.

“By embracing this programme, residents can help prevent indiscriminate waste disposal and ensure that waste is collected in an orderly and environmentally friendly manner. We believe widespread adoption of this initiative will significantly reduce waste-related pollution across the city.”

She however, disclosed that investigation shows that residents, who do not have waste bins at home, are culpable and are responsible for dumping refuse on the medians and road setbacks.

“They do this under the cover of darkness and also because they want to avoid paying the PSP operator.”

Continuous improvements and residents’ engagement

According to Kadril, LAWMA remains proactive in addressing waste management challenges across the metropolis. “We are constantly reviewing our operational strategies and adapting them to meet the growing needs of Lagosians,” she said.

She further urged the public to report any lapses in waste collection services or instances of illegal dumping through its toll-free lines: 07080601020 or 617. According to Kadril, collaboration is the key word in waste management across the state. “Together, we can build a more sustainable and livable Lagos by taking collective responsibility for proper waste management,” she said.

Sanwo-Olu promises more action

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, while speaking to senior journalists recently gave the assurance that Lagosians would begin to experience a change in the area of waste management in the state.

Specifically addressing a concern raised by one of the journalists on what seemed like ineffective waste management and the need for urgent action in that regard, Sanwo-Olu said that his administration had already noted the need and that Lagosians would soon begin to see improvement.

