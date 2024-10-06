Guber poll: Muslim Group, NIPR congratulate Okpebholo, Edo governor-elect

The Edo Muslim for Equity and Good Governance (EMEGG) and the State chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) have congratulated Monday Okpebholo, the governor-elect, in the September 21, 2024 governorship election in the state.

The groups in separate congratulatory messages made available to newsmen in Benin City, described the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate at the election as well-deserved.

The message from EMEGG was signed by Sirajudeen Muhammad, General Coordinator, and Abdullah Umar, Secretary while that of NIPR was signed by James-Wisdom Abhulimen, the State chairman of the body.

EMEGG in its message noted that the governor -elect in his campaign slogan, “A New Edo is Rising,” encapsulated the hopes of the people, including Edo Muslims.

Muhammad, who expressed joy and confidence in Okpebholo’s ability to lead Edo State into a new era of development and unity added that the body acknowledged the respect of the governor-elect for Islam and the attention given to the Muslim community during his campaigns.

He underscored the support Okpebholo received from the Muslim community during the election period citing his inclusive approach and the recognition of religious diversity as key factors behind their backing.

According to him, “We trust that you will work tirelessly to fulfill the promises you made during your campaign. Your developmental mindset and commitment to progress give us confidence that you will make a significant difference in the lives of all Edo people.

The group appealed to the governor-elect to consider the Edo Muslims’ Charter, which was presented to him during the campaign.

“This document contains the expectations of the Muslim community and is seen as an important step towards inclusive governance that would reflect the aspirations of all Edo citizens.

“Senator Monday Okpebholo’s victory marks a new chapter for Edo State, and with broad support from various communities, expectations are high from the incoming administration.”

The Muslim community expressed hope that his governance would lead to a prosperous and united Edo State.

The EMEGG General Coordinator, added that the leaders of the group pledged their continued support spiritually and through policy contributions, to ensure the state’s development during his administration.

He explained that the body believed that his tenure would be marked by significant progress and positive changes for the state.

On its part, the State chairman of NIPR, James-Wisdom Abhulimen urged the governor-elect to be magnanimous in victory by embracing all stakeholders, irrespective of political affiliation, as he prepares to take on the responsibilities of his new office.

He also urged the Governor-elect to lead an inclusive government that welcomes diverse opinions and perspectives noting that fostering unity and inclusivity would be vital in building a prosperous and united Edo State.

The Edo State chairman of NIPR advised the incoming governor to assemble a team of technocrats who possess integrity, experience, and a passion for service.

He further urged him to ensure that his administration is guided by expertise and dedication in pursuing his vision of “A New Edo State is Rising.”

While emphasising on the importance of continuity in government, he urged the Governor-elect to prioritise the completion of ongoing developmental projects initiated by the outgoing administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Abhulimen, noted that the completion of his predecessor’s ongoing developmental projects would demonstrate his commitment to progress and sustainable development in the State.

He assured of the body unwavering support to providing professional expertise and guidance to enhance communication strategies and governance during his tenure.

