Gowon calls for prayers, unity amid security challenges in Nigeria

Yakubu Gowon is a Nigerian political and military leader who served as the head of state of Nigeria from 1966 to 1975

Yakubu Gowon, a retired general and former head of state has urged Nigerians to offer prayers for the country’s security challenges and for divine intervention to touch the hearts of wrongdoers, encouraging them to embrace peace.

Gowon made the call at the maiden edition of the three-day Interdenominational Unity Christmas Carol and Praise Festival, organized by the Plateau State Government in Jos, Plateau State.

The event, which kicked off at the Ten Commandments Prayer Alter in Dwei, Du district, Jos South Local Government Area, attracted key dignitaries including former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Boni Haruna, a former governor of Adamawa state, Jerry Ghana, a professor and former minister of information. Gowon served as the Special Guest of Honour, while Obasanjo was the Guest of Honour at the occasion.

Gowon expressed gratitude to the Plateau State Government for organizing the event, noting that it provided a timely opportunity for the people to come together and pray for the peace and prosperity of the state and Nigeria.

Read also: Mutfwang leads Gowon, Obasanjo in praise, worship for peace, unity in Plateau

He emphasized that the ongoing security crises in the region and the country at large made such gatherings crucial for fostering unity.

The former Head of State also appealed to Nigerians to pray for the end of the senseless killings and widespread destruction of lives, which have plagued Plateau State and other parts of the country.

“I appeal that we use this medium to pray for the end to the needless killings and wanton destruction of lives in Plateau and Nigeria as a whole”.

He urged that such prayers be directed at changing the hearts of those who engage in violence, encouraging them to become “ambassadors of peace.”

Gowon commended the efforts of Caleb Mutfwang, Plateau state governor in promoting peace and unity within the state. He acknowledged that despite the challenges, the state has made significant strides in fostering peaceful coexistence, citing the Governor’s initiatives aimed at improving relations among citizens.

Gowon underscored the importance of collective efforts in addressing the security and unity challenges facing the state and the nation.

The three-day festival, which combines faith, music, and prayers, is expected to continue drawing people together in a shared commitment to peace and national healing.

Share