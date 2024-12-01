Mutfwang leads Gowon, Obasanjo in praise, worship for peace, unity in Plateau

In a historic move to promote peace, unity, and safeguard Plateau State’s divine heritage, governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has flagged off the first-ever Plateau Unity Christmas Carol and Praise Festival.

The event, held on Saturday at the Ten Commandments Prayer Altar in Doi, Jos South Local Government Area, witnessed a convergence of distinguished personalities, including Yakubu Gowon, and Olusegun Obasanjo both of them former head of state. Together with other citizens of the state, they joined in heartfelt praise and worship to thank God for the peace and progress being restored in the state.

Addressing the interdenominational gathering, Governor Mutfwang described the festival as a significant step towards the unity and prophetic destiny of Plateau State.

“The Plateau Unity Christmas Carol and Praise Festival marks the beginning of a journey to unity, progress, and the fulfillment of Plateau’s divine destiny,” the Governor remarked.

“For too long, we have fought many battles, both internal and external, but the time has come—and the time is now—to unite as a people. God has blessed this land abundantly, and it is our collective responsibility to harness these blessings for the greater good”; he added.

He further emphasized the state’s immense potential, stating, “Plateau is a land of blessing—fertile, resource-rich, and strategically positioned by God. By His grace, Plateau will rise as a beacon of hope and prosperity, fulfilling its destiny as a city set on a hill that cannot be hidden.”

Yakubu Gowon, the former head of state commended the initiative and expressed gratitude for the Governor’s commitment to promoting peace and unity.

Reflecting on the state’s turbulent past, he noted, “Plateau has endured many challenges, but under Governor Mutfwang’s leadership, the state is experiencing recovery and healing. This gathering is a testament to our collective desire to worship God and seek His intervention for peace in Plateau, Nigeria, and beyond.”

Gowon, a retired general also praised the performances by the various groups and the sermon delivered by Amos Mohzo, describing them as spiritually uplifting. He urged the people of Plateau to not only profess peace but to embody it in their daily lives.

Olusegun Obasanjo, also a former head of state and president was commended for attending the event, with Gowon recalling the pivotal role he played in saving Obasanjo from a death sentence during a critical period in Nigeria’s history.

Jerry Gana, a professor and former Minister of Information and Communication, hailed the initiative as divinely inspired, emphasizing that God was pleased with the multitude of souls gathered to praise Him.

Amos Mohzo, a Rev pastor and President of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), reading from Luke 2:13 and Psalm 96:1, highlighted the message of peace brought by Jesus Christ. He encouraged citizens of Plateau state to live out the teachings of Christ, rise above divisions of ethnicity or politics, and remain steadfast in their faith.

BusinessDay reports that the event featured scriptural readings by notable personalities including Joshua Dariye, a former governor of Plateau, Josephine Piyo, the deputy governor of the state and Istifanus Dung Gyang. L a senator. The inspiring program included soul-lifting songs, cultural performances, and a profound message of hope and reconciliation.

BusinessDay observed that the Plateau Unity Christmas Carol and Praise Festival has set a new precedent for spiritual and social cohesion in the state, reinforcing the commitment of its leaders and citizens to a brighter, united future.

