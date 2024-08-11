Governor Bala’s security aide, Abdul, threatens clampdown on journalists in Bauchi

The members of Correspondent Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Bauchi State chapter, has decried the incessant, unwarranted threat and clampdown on journalists on duty in the state, by a DSS personnel, popularly known as Abdul.

Our correspondent reports that Abdul is a DSS personnel attached to the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir.

Investigation revealed that Abdul and few others have continually attacked journalists and innocent citizens of the state that participated in the ongoing nationwide ‘Endbadgovernance/hunger protest in the state.

It was gathered that Abdul threatened to deal excessively with the members of the correspondent chapel who wanted to record the governor’s speech at his visit to the Emir’s palace.

The journalists were frustrated from carrying out their duties by the DSS personnel, who prevented them from recording the speech of the governor and ordered them to vacate the Emir’s palace hall where the event took place.

While the journalists were looking for an alternative spot to get their job done within the hall, where the governor, in the company of other dignitaries, had seated next to his host, the emir of Katagum, the DSS personnel went to them again to threaten: “This is just the beginning.”

Similarly, some of the personnel had last Thursday brutalised a person living with disability identified as Hamza Waziri, who is now being hospitalised at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital. Waziri was participating in the #EndBadGovernance protest in front of the Government House.

He was seen in a trending video clip where four police officers attached to the Government House entrance were assaulting him.

Also, Aisha Dogara, a resident of Bauchi who participated in the protest, was assaulted with her clothes torn.