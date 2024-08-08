News Central TV’s director expresses concern over attacks on journalists in Lagos

Kayode Akintemi , Managing Director of News Central TV, has expressed concerns over the recent attack on journalists by thugs in the state and requested for protection of journalists in the execution of their duties.

Akintemi made this remark recently when he paid a visit to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade following attacks on reporters of News Central TV by thugs during the coverage of recent protests

During the meeting, according to a statement, Kayode Akintemi condemned the brazen assault on journalists, who were simply performing their constitutional duties. He personally delivered a letter of complaint on the harassment of News Central’s journalists and emphasized the need for the police to ensure the safety and security of media personnel, who are critical to the functioning of a democratic society.

The Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade, assured Akintemi that the command would investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice. CP Fayoade immediately assigned the investigation to one of his officers and requested that he should be kept updated on the investigation.

Akintemi appreciated the Commissioner’s prompt response and reiterated the need for collaboration between the police and media to promote a safe and conducive environment for journalism to thrive.

The letter addressed to the Commissioner contained video evidence of the attack and was shared with both Fayoade and three Lagos Police PRO, Benjamin Hundeyin to help in investigating the incident.