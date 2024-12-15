Glamour, attraction, guber charm as Garden City first female chamber president enthroned

Gov Sim Fubara (left) decorates Chinyere Nwoga

The entire Ken Saro Wiwa dual-carriageway in the heart of Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, was blocked with exotic vehicles. It is only so each time the biggest of the big come to do a big event.

Stiff-necked security operatives lined up the entrance and into the expansive auditorium of the event centre that is now Golden Tulip (formerly L.A. King).

Inside, the evidence that great minds such as Nabil Saleh that made sure that the best application of colours and lights gave am ambiance next to heaven.

Organisation seemed topnotch as the best event managers and grounds men treated every guest like a king.

When the hour came, the hall burst into hisses and excitement as Gov Sim Fubara accompanied by a large retinue including commissioners marched into the hall.

Many whispered to each other around their tables how it was possible that Gov Fubara found the Investiture of Chinyere Nwoga (PhD) worthy of his personal presence.

The hall was graced by the highest of the high and captains of industry. The onetime senator, John Azuta Mbata, was chairman of occasion. The national president of the National Association of Chambers of Commerce, industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Dele Kelvin Oye, was represented by the first deputy national president, Jani Ibrahim. The immediate past national president of NACCIMA, John Udeagbala, made his presence felt, while past presidents of PHACCIMA from Mike Elechi to Hyke Ochia took firm positions. The chief, Nabil Saleh, also a former president, who is the CEO of M. Saleh Group, moved fast round the auditorium to ensure every bit went according to plan, something he is now noted for in the zone.

Read also: NACCIMA makes case for Nigerian MSMEs

The governor did not waste time to satisfy the curiosity of the orgainsied private sector (OPS) and the crowd on why he uncharacteristically graced the event.

The governor said he did so to demonstrate solidarity with the Chamber and to work with the leaders of the OPS for the purpose of massive job creation.

His seemed aware that his entry into the exquisite arena at the Golden Tulip Event Centre shook the hall as captains of industries stirred to the reality of the physical presence of His Excellency, something the OPS groups have ever craved for, but never happened before this.

Gov Fubara took special note of the fact that Nwoga (PhD) is the first female president of the Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (PHCCIMA) since inception in 1957.

He thus urged the business community especially members of PHCCIMA to rally round the new president to ensure her success which he said would be the success of the business community.

He said he had to strive to attend the investiture as a mark of solidarity with the PHCCIMA and the OPS in the state.

Admitting that it has not been easy for businesses, the governor assured that there is some light at the end of the tunnel. This is because, as he stated, “We are doing a lot to attract businesses to Rivers State. So, I came here as a mark of solidarity with the business community. We are ready to work to promote the economy of the state.”

He noted that though past administrations did their part, his administration would do everything within its powers to boost the economy of the state.

In her presidential speech, Nwoga, who began life as a broadcaster before venturing into the corporate world where she cut a niche in catering, oil/gas, shipping, terminal management, etc, said she was not standing before the business elites of the state as a woman but as one selected by the members of the City Chamber to pilot their affairs.

She marshalled her projects and programmes which would begin with reconciliations and membership reunion, saying the theme for her term is ‘Positioning PHCCIMA to create and offer dividends of membership and engaging all stakeholders to achieve economic progress’.

She revealed some of her strategies such as instituting a ‘PHCCIMA Business Council’ to serve as a ‘think-tank’; synergy with the academia to help churn out employable graduates; a regular business roundtable with the government to build on what she said was already a robust relationship with the Fubara administration; and the PHCCIMA Annual Lecture series.

At the national level, she said: “We as a chamber will continue to anchor on ideas that would yield economic development and prosperity; access to quality education, quality health services, adherence to the rule of law, protection of life and property. As a matter of fact, these are fundamentals that draw in foreign direct investments and even local investments. We are ever willing to partner with government in pursuit of our common goals and aspirations.”

In his opening remarks, John Azuta Mbata, former senator and chairman of the investiture, said the City Chamber had always been an oasis of business information and a place of networking, saying PHCCIMA has continually played a huge role in the economic development of the state.

He said Nwoga was a tested personality full of integrity and competence, but urged her to pursue collaboration.

He also called for closer ties with the government, saying both the government and the business community share many common aspirations such as job and wealth creation, peace, increased revenue to government, and boots in infrastructure.

In his goodwill message, the National President of NACCIMA, Oye, who was represented by the first deputy national president, Jani Ibrahim, emphasised the need for government and business to work together.

He said the coming on board of the first female president of PHCCIMA was an inspiration to women entrepreneurs and a sign that gender barriers have been broken.

In his remarks, Ochia, onetime president of PHCCIMA, recalled how he and few others worked hard to make possible the making of a female president. He also revealed how he worked with others to end re-election in PHCCIMA but created a presidential box system where there are three presidents such that there would be no succession crisis. He pledged maximum support of all past presidents to make sure Nwoga succeeded.

The immediate past president, Elechi, a monarch, said there was no problem in PHCCIMA because whatever happened, a new president has emerged.

The chairman of the organizing committee, (Saleh) revealed how he encouraged Nwoga to become the second deputy president from where she has emerged the substantive president despite what he called obstacles and threats. He said he has absolute confidence in the ability of Nwoga to succeed exponentially.

Journey of a professional:

Many close to her call her Ezenwanyi (Queen) maybe because Chinyere Nwoga PhD is an astonishing achiever, a consummate administrator, an exceptional organizer and mobilizer, a trailblazer, and a mother to those who have close contact with her. She is the first of 10 children where six are PhD holders, one is a medical doctor, two are holders of Masters’ Degree in Engineering. It is amazing that one of these siblings hold multiple degrees, thus leadership seems to come naturally to her. She is a diligent problem solver, ever-ready to help out, and loyal friend.

Nwoga has gathered over 35 years of cross-industry experience, and career progression reflects enviable blend of resilience, innovation, and leadership. From 1987 to 1990, she worked as a Radio Presenter on Imo Broadcasting Corporation (IBC) FM, Owerri. In 1990, she moved to Port Harcourt, Rivers State where among other endeavours, she began a part-time engagement with Radio Rivers as a Presenter. There, she produced and anchored one of their popular programmes ‘The Masters’, a Classical music programme.

From 1992 to 1997, she was Manager, Corporate Affairs of a Shipping & Logistics company Revic International Ltd., where she managed their biggest client NAFCON. 1997 also saw her handling the affairs of Fourth Dimension Publishers Enugu, as a copy editor, a regional Representative and eventually as their International Representative. She took some time off to pursue her academic goals and came back fully to business in 2003 when she became the Managing Director, Taraba Fisheries. Taraba Fisheries had a management lease with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture to manage their largest fisheries Coastal Terminal in the country as at then. To date, she remains the only woman to manage a Federal Coastal Fishery Terminal in Nigeria. In 2009, she founded her Human Capital Development company, Soluzone Ltd, which offers services such as product/service launches, branding/rebranding, corporate literature production, event delivery, and trade missions.

It is ennobling to see her ground-breaking achievements and the significant impact she’s had in various industries. Her career trajectory is quite inspiring, and her ability to adapt and excel across diverse industries is a testament to her versatility and leadership prowess.

Nwoga’s over two decades journey in the Chamber movement underscores a blend of strategic vision, operational excellence, and a pioneering spirit. It’s truly humbling to see her break barriers and pave the way for future generations. She has served in various capacities which include: Coordinator -/Entertainment PHCCIMA Trade fair (2001), Special Adviser – on Agriculture to President PHCCIMA (2003), Public Secretary PHCCIMA (2009), and many more. She has held over 40 positions in PHCCIMA including the position of Head Trade Mission Desk PHCCIMA (2009) and Member- PHCCIMA Constitution Review (2011).

Nwoga’s endeavours continue to be truly extraordinary, marked by her dedication to diverse fields and her impact on both national and international platforms. Here’s a further look at her extensive achievements and contributions. She facilitated the relationship between US Chamber of Commerce, Port Harcourt Chamber, and small business owners in Nigeria.

Nwoga sees personal development as a must and a constant. For her, the only way to continue to contribute effectively to society is by acquiring more knowledge as the world evolves. Her dedication, leadership, and impact across various fields which in turn is reflected in her membership of various professional associations many as fellow. This includes Member, Institute of Directors and Member, Chartered Institute of Personnel Management as well as Fellow Institute of Management Consultants (FIMC), etc.

She is the immediate past Vice Chairperson, Chartered Institute of Directors South East/South-South Zone: The first woman to hold this position.

Nwoga’s legacy is not just in her professional achievements but also in her commitment to mentoring the next generation and enhancing cultural understanding.

Nwoga authored the book, The World She Knew, published in the UK. She also is the editor of the book, Going Places: A Career Guide, featuring contributions from renowned professionals. She in addition has other books and articles to her name and which are available on Amazon, and at the University of Michigan.

Promotes multiculturalism and patriotism through school visits in both the US and Nigeria.

This must be why most important persons say they are certain Nwoga will succeed.

Share