Foundation, Access Corporation commit to creating sustainable pathways for youth empowerment

NerdzFactory Foundation and Access Corporation have underscored their shared commitment to creating sustainable pathways for youth empowerment with a recent collaboration geared towards equipping 500 young individuals with vital employability and digital skills.

The initiative, tagged ‘Youth Transition Programme’ was designed to prepare participants for the modern job market and empower them to create their own economic opportunities through entrepreneurship.

“The Youth Transition Programme embodies our commitment to equipping the next generation with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in a rapidly changing world,” Ade Olowojoba, director, NerdzFactory Foundation, stated while highlighting the significance of the initiative during the recent conclusion of the fourth edition of the Youth Transition Program.

According to Olowojoba, the programme was crafted to cater to the diverse needs and ambitions of each participant, ensuring they are well-prepared to navigate the complexities of today’s workforce.

He stated further that the programme featured a series of online training sessions, including interactive webinars that covered essential areas such as digital workspace tools, digital workplace skills, CV writing, LinkedIn optimization, among others.

“As these young individuals transition into their professional journeys, they carry with them the skills and confidence needed to succeed in an ever-evolving world. By empowering these young individuals, we are not only enhancing their employability but also fostering a culture of entrepreneurship that can drive economic growth in our communities,” Olowojoba stated.

According to him, the initiative was designed with clear objectives to equip participants with job search skills, which prepare them for the job market. He stated that the training also helps to enhance participants’ employability, providing them with digital marketing expertise, and demonstrates how to leverage the internet for economic opportunities.

“At the end of the programme, participants were better positioned to secure their dream jobs or embark on entrepreneurial ventures, thereby contributing to broader economic growth and development,” he stated.

