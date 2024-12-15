Firefighters warn Nigerians of heightened fire risks during harmattan, dry seasons

…As Institute of Human Virology donates equipment

Firefighters in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have urged Nigerians to exercise caution, warning of heightened fire risks during the harmattan and dry seasons. They explained that the prevailing dry conditions and low humidity significantly increase the likelihood of fires igniting and spreading rapidly.

The caution was issued during the donation of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) by the Institute of Human Virology Nigeria (IHVN) to the fire service stations at the National Judicial Institute and Games Village, as part of IHVN’s efforts to enhance emergency response capacity within the FCT.

Hauwa Danlami, a watch room officer at the FCT Fire Service Station, emphasised that fire incidents typically escalate during this period. She informed that the Games Village station alone receives at least one fire call daily, but that the number was likely to rise to three per day during the harmattan season.

Danlami further highlighted the challenges faced by firefighters, including inadequate equipment and protective gear. She noted that the lack of proper gear exposes firemen to severe risks, including burns and other hazards.

She expressed gratitude to IHVN for the donation, which she described as a critical step towards strengthening their operational capacity and safeguarding firefighters.

“These protective kits will make a significant difference. Without them, the intense heat adversely affects us, but with this equipment, we are better protected from exposure,” Danlami stated.

Abiodun Olafadehan, deputy director of Administration at IHVN informed that the institute decided to donate 86 pairs of the protective gears to the two stations as a follow-up to the training organised for firefighters.

“We organised training sessions focusing on security, safety, and firefighting, and engaged consultants from abroad to enhance the capabilities of firefighters in these organisations. As a follow-up to the training, IHVN decided to procure firefighting gadgets and distribute them among some fire service formations within the FCT,” Olafadehan explained.

According to him, the donations included 46 pairs of personal protective equipment (PPE) for the station located at the National Judicial Institute (NJI) and 20 pairs for the Games Village station, matching the number of firefighters at each location.

He expressed optimism that the new firefighting equipment would significantly enhance the performance of the fire service personnel.

“We observed a gap between their skills and the equipment available to them. By providing this protective gear, we hope to bridge that gap and improve their efficiency on the job,” Olafadehan added.

