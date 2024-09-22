FG takes economic relief enlightenment campaign to Abia

The Federal Government has carried out an enlightenment campaign in Umuahia, Abia State capital, aimed at educating the citizenry on the various packages put in place to ameliorate the hardship faced by Nigerians.

Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, while speaking during the occasion noted that the aim of embarking on the mission was to uplift and empower people in this period of transition.

Idris, who spoke through Gloria Ify Abiakam, head, Information Centre, in the state, said, “We embark on a crucial journey to inform and empower Nigerians on the Federal Government’s intervention programmes designed to ease the impact of recent policy changes, particularly the removal of the fuel subsidy”.

He explained that the removal of which he said was necessary had brought about challenges that many Nigerians were feeling deeply, noting that the government was not blind to all the challenges.

“The government remains committed to cushioning the effects of the challenges through a series of strategic initiatives aimed at addressing various sectors and needs of our people. These programmes are vital for fostering economic growth, creating job opportunities and enhancing the quality for everyone,” Idris said.

The Information Minister pointed out that amidst the prevailing challenges, a multitude of opportunities were being created to help cushion the effects of the policy.

He further said that the Federal Government was committed to standing by the people, ensuring that no one was left behind in the scheme of things.

“These intervention programmes are designed with you in mind -they are meant to empower, uplift, and provide relief where it is most needed,” he explained.

The Information boss enumerated some of the intervention programmes to include; Student Loan Scheme, Consumer Credit Corporation, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Initiative, Digital and Creative Enterprises and Skill -Up Artisan Programme.

Others are; National Youth Talent Export, Housing Initiatives, Nano- Business Support, Nigerian Youth Academy, Micro and Small Business Loan and NDDC Internship Scheme for Niger Delta Youths, among others.

Idris noted that the initiatives were not statistics or mere policies representing real opportunities to change lives.

“They are a symbol of the government’s dedication to supporting each and every one of you, ensuring that the doors of opportunity remain open. We are not just addressing the challenges of today; we are building a pathway to a better tomorrow,” Idris noted.