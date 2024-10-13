FAO trains women to improve nutritional, energy efficiency in Borno, Adamawa, Yobe

The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) has concluded the Training of Trainers (ToT) on Nutrition and Fuel-Saving Techniques for women in the conflict-affected BAY states—Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe.

As a key component of the project “Emergency Agriculture-Based Livelihoods Sustenance for Improved Food Security and Nutrition in Northeast Nigeria,” funded by USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA), the programme, according to a statement aims to tackle the pressing issues of food insecurity, impacts of climate change, rising fuel costs, and limited access to essential resources in these conflict-affected regions.

The statement said a total of 70 women from various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) across 28 Local Government Areas (LGAs) participated in the training, which took place in Yola, Adamawa, Borno State recently.

The initiative provided hands-on learning, where participants were equipped with practical skills in nutrition, energy-efficient cooking methods, and the use of locally available resources to reduce fuel consumption and improve household nutrition.

Yakaka Maina, Energy Specialist at FAO Nigeria, emphasized that achieving nutritious meals and ensuring food security require a holistic approach, including food production, preservation, storage, and the efficient use of energy for preparing healthy meals.

“Women often bear the brunt of the burden when it comes to collecting firewood, exposing themselves to dangers and contributing to environmental degradation. Also, they lack the basic fuel-saving techniques to retain nutritional value of their meals while cooking. Our training aims to equip them with fuel-saving techniques through the utilisation of energy-efficient cook stoves and alternative energy sources to reduce their reliance on firewood as well as improve food safety, nutrient retention, and meal quality,” she noted.

The project focal person, Emon Matai Parmina, Garden and Horticulture Specialist, FAO Nigeria, emphasized the importance of adopting more efficient cooking methods and healthier eating practices in building resilience among vulnerable communities. “The insurgency over the past decade has displaced households, exacerbated food insecurity, and worsened health conditions, particularly for women and children, leaving many children under five malnourished,” he noted.

Ibrahim Isiaka, Food Systems and Nutrition Specialist, FAO Nigeria, emphasised the Organization’s commitment to Nutrition through improving access to healthy diets for better living.

“Agriculture is more than just increasing food production. It is a journey that starts with the farmers’ wellbeing from to land preparation, planting crops, harvesting, safe storage and adding value through processing and marketing. This holistic approach encompasses the entire food value chain, including responsible waste management,” he stated.

Zainab Hassan from Adamawa State expressed her gratitude to FAO for the informative sessions on preparing locally nutritious meals that promote healthy living and a better quality of life.

