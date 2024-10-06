Emir of Ilorin condoles Kwara Gov, Kaiama monarch over Gwajibo Mudi boat mishap

The Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara State Traditional Rulers Council, Mai-Martaba Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari CFR has commiserated with the state government over the unfortunate incidence of boat mishap which occurred on Thursday.

Sulu-Gambari, in a condolence message issued by his spokesman, Abdulazeez Arowona, commiserate with the Emir of Kaiama, Omar Mu’azu Shehu, over tragic event involving at least 200 people from Gwajibo Mudi community in Kaiama local government area.

The Emir said: “The incidence is regrettable, saddening and worrisome considering number of victims and lives involved.”

He however, commend the State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, for his prompt action of directing the state emergency management agency to join the humanitarian efforts for the victims, the survivors, and their families.

The Emir also appealed to travellers around riverine areas to always take precaution measures of using safety jackets in order to reduce the risk of falling victim during such unfortunate period of boat accident.

