Elumelu champions recognition of women’s potential, challenges workplace stereotypes

The Group Chairman, United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Founder, Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Tony Elumelu, has passionately called for a change of long-standing workplace stereotypes that continue to hinder women’s professional growth and potential.

He said this while delivering a compelling address during a meeting with the Association of Professional Women Bankers (APWB), at the UBA Head office in, Marina, Lagos, recently.

Elumelu, who highlighted the exceptional abilities of women in business, addressed the additional obstacles women encounter, such as imposter syndrome and unfair stereotypes that portray them as “too emotional” or “sentimental” in professional settings.

“From my experience, women in our group are tenacious, hardworking, and deliver results. They don’t expect special treatment – they command respect,” Elumelu stated.

“My admiration for women comes from personal experience. My 97-year-old mother still goes to the market and cooks for us every Sunday. My wife, five daughters, and two sisters continue to inspire me daily, and the women I work with constantly surpass expectations.”

The chairman noted that his own organisations and those he has invested in stand as a testament to women’s leadership potential.

“At UBA Group for the longest time, our board has been predominantly female, and most of our CEOs are women. At Heirs Holdings Group, women head more group companies than men—not by design, but by merit,” he highlighted.

Elumelu cited examples of women’s leadership within his organisations, noting that Transcorp Group, valued at N4.5 trillion, and Transcorp Hotels Plc, valued at N1 trillion, are both led by women who are breaking barriers and redefining corporate leadership.

Drawing inspiration from the story of Mary Jane Patterson, the first Black woman graduate in America, Elumelu advised the female professionals to build confidence, ignore stereotypes, and focus on personal goals as these are the most prominent ways they could break glass ceilings and open paths for young girls.

“The story of the first Black woman graduate in America, Mary Jane Patterson, resonates deeply. She wasn’t allowed into classrooms, so she stood in hallways to learn. Decades later, this university apologized and awarded her an honorary doctorate. She paved the way for millions of successful Black women today.”

“To all women who are running businesses or climbing the corporate ladder: please note that confidence is key. Ignore stereotypes, focus on your goals, build expertise, and let your work speak for you. As I told the APWB, leadership is about showing what you can do, regardless of labels,” Elumelu concluded.

The Chairperson, Association of Professional Women Bankers (APWB), Funke Feyisitan Ladimeji, who commended Elumelu’s commitment towards female inclusivity and professional advancement, emphasised that his advocacy went beyond rhetoric. She highlighted how his various business concerns continue to provide concrete opportunities for women to excel in leadership roles.

“The chairman’s approach serves as a powerful model for other corporate leaders, which shows that diverse, merit-based leadership is not just possible, but essential for organisational success and societal progress,” she said.

The female attendees at the event agreed that the session was highly enlightening and thought-provoking, as it helped to broaden their minds and gave them more clarity as to their purpose and how they could achieve more if they put their minds to it.

