UBA Group to commence full banking operations in France

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; French President Emmanuel Macron; Group Chairman, UBA, Tony Elumelu; French Finance Minister, Antoine Armand, with Nigerian and French business and public sector leaders during the State Visit of President Tinubu to France, at the Elysee Palace Paris.

…Signs landmark business cooperation agreement

The Chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Group, Tony Elumelu, in the presence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, has signed a landmark business cooperation agreement with the French Finance Minister, Antoine Armand.

The ceremony was part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s state visit to France.

The agreement is a significant indication of support by the French Government for the development of UBA’s full banking operations in France.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, said: “This partnership reinforces our commitment to seamless international banking services for our customers, not just across the 11 Francophone African countries we serve, but Africa as a whole; and French and European customers transacting with Africa.

Read also: UBA to raise N239.4bn through rights issue

Expanding into France is a natural progression, with Paris serving as our European Union hub, as we continue to bring Africa and the world together, through innovative financial solutions. Paris will join London, New York and Dubai, as a critical component of our unique global network,” Elumelu said

United Bank for Africa is Africa’s Global Bank. Operating across twenty African countries and the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting edge technology.

UBA is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees worldwide and serving over 45 million customers globally.

Share