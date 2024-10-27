Education inspires girl children to take on leadership roles – Greensprings School

Girl children in Nigeria need education to build the confidence required to become influential, take up leadership roles and contribute to societal development, according to experts gathered by Greensprings School.

Speaking at an event organised recently by Greensprings School to mark the International Day of the Girl Child with the theme, ‘Girl Up: Our Unique Way of Celebrating the Girl Child,’ Olivia Adegoke, chief executive officer of Salt and Pepper Nigeria Limited, said the community must provide the right resources, tools, and education to empower girls and women.

“We must also inspire our younger girls to believe they can be whoever they want to be,” she said.

She said education and self-belief will empower young girls to become confident leaders in their communities.

Also speaking, Chinelo Okoro, head of counselling at Greensprings, said every girl child needs to understand their potential to take on leadership roles in the school and society as well.

Okoro said girl children across Nigeria need to embrace their uniqueness and leadership potential.

She said an empowered girl will lead to a better society which was why the school is celebrating the International Day of the Girl Child.

“This gesture further strengthens the school’s commitment to fostering an environment where girls can grow into confident and empowered women who are capable of driving change,” she said.

The event brought together students, educators, and community leaders to discuss the unique challenges girls face and to explore ways to address them.

At the end of the programme, there was a collective pledge by the attendees to support and uplift girls within different communities.

