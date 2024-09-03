Dufil Prima commits to improving Primary Health Care in Nigeria

…donates medical equipment

Dufil Prima Foods Limited, makers of Indomie Instant Noodles, says it is committed to improving the primary health care system in Nigeria through the provision of equipment to aid the optimal performance of the centers.

Speaking at the Rauf Aregbesola Primary Health Centre, Alimosho, Lagos where the company donated medical equipment and supplies, Temitope Ashiwaju, group corporate communications and events manager of Dufil Prima Foods Limited, said the donation was part of Indomie’s broader mission of enhancing the quality of healthcare services and boosting the well-being of communities across Nigeria.

Ashiwaju said the donation of medical equipment to public health facilities across the country is part of a nationwide corporate social responsibility initiative of the brand.

According to him, these medical supplies by Indomie are designed to improve the health centre’s ability to provide quality care and to strengthen the overall health infrastructure of the community.

“We did a need assessment of the health centre to determine what the dire needs and this informed the materials that we have brought here today to donate. We are glad to have met with the management and staff of the health facility, and just like we have said in the past, we feel that corporate entities like us need to support the government, most especially in the areas where we know that only the government alone might not be able to do all those interventions”.

“As a caring brand, we have made quite a number of these donations in Port Harcourt, Kaduna, Kano. It is not just limited to the southwest. It is something that is nationwide. So, it is no surprise that we have come here to Rauf Aregbeshola Medical Facility here in Alimosho Local Government. We hope this contribution will make a real difference in the quality of healthcare available at the centre and will be put to good use,” Ashiwaju said.

He further said that the brand’s commitment to continue with the initiative to reach other public health facilities across the country, making critical donations and interventions that are local to their needs, as a show of its dedication to the health and well-being of Nigerians, a significant aspect of the country’s Sustainable Development Goals. This, he added, is because it tallies with the brand’s core CSR pillars, namely: health, ⁠education, ⁠empowerment and ⁠feeding.

Abiola Bolaji, medical officer of Health, at Rauf Aregbesola Primary Health Centre, lauded the company for the donation, noting its potential to significantly improve the healthcare delivery of the centre.

“I would like to say a big thank you to Dufil Prima Foods for the donation of the medical equipment. It is coming at the right time, and that’s because we have incorporated more integrated services through Primary Health Care. We are hopeful that with this new equipment, more and more patients would be encouraged to come in, and that it would inspire the medical personnel to work better”, she said.

The donation comprises a range of essential medical equipment including mattresses, weight scales, incubators, endotracheal tubes, pillows, infant phototherapy unit and baby bed, among others.

In addition to the donations, the brand also delighted the management and staff of the health centre as well as the community, with gifts, including cooked samples Indomie Instant Noodles and cartons of the product.