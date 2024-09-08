Commissioner reaffirms Ododo’s commitment to quality tertiary education in Kogi

Wemi Jones, Kogi State Commissioner for Education, has reaffirmed the commitment of Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, towards ensuring quality tertiary education in the state.

Jones gave the assurance when a team from the Faculty of Management Sciences, Prince Abubakar Audu University (PAAU), Anyigba, paid a courtesy visit to his office in Lokoja.

He assured them of the commitment Governor Ododo administration to taking ownership and fulfilling its responsibility towards university education in the state.

He equally commended the efforts of old school student associations who were making impacts in their various old schools at all levels in terms of infrastructure and other support.

“Everybody wants the government to do everything which is practically impossible,” he said.

He also commended the Federal Government’s developmental efforts in the state-owned tertiary institutions through TETFUND, assuring that the state government would not shy away from fulfilling its responsibilities.

He said: “We will see what we can do to ensure we do not abandon our responsibilities to PAAU, but we are focusing more attention on the two newly established universities.

“PAAU is our own university and we will not abandon the school as well as other government-own tertiary institutions in the state.

“We will continue to do the needful. We will synergise and work together towards ensuring education development at all levels in the state.”

Earlier, Juwon Johnson Orugun, the Dean, Faculty of Management Sciences, PAAU, who led the team, said the courtesy visit was to pay homage to the commissioner being the mother ministry, to intimate him of their quest to taking the faculty and the university to higher level.

Orugun noted that the faculty was opportune to have four of their Old Students as commissioners and other notable individuals serving under the present administration led by Governor Ahmed Ododo.

“As a faculty that has been in existence for 24 years, we have been able to produce over 12,000 students and we are committed to tapping the untapped resources at our disposal. So, we want to take the faculty to a higher level and that is why we are reaching out starting from our mother ministry and to others,” he said.