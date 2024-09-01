Ododo sends three Kogi revenue agency directors on compulsory leave

Ahmed Ododo, governor of Kogi State, has placed three directors of the Kogi State Internal Revenue Service (KGIRS) on compulsory leave.

Muhammad Mukhtar Idris, head of the corporate communications unit of the service, announced this in a statement.

The directors have each served in their positions for eight years.

“In accordance with Section 8, Rule 020809, Subsection (iv)(a) of the Kogi State Public Service Rule, 2019, ‘a Director who has served for a period of eight (8) years shall compulsorily retire from service.

“Based on this provision, three Directors—Olubunmi Ajayi, Sadiq Ibrahim Ohindas, and John Salifu Ojonugwa—have been officially instructed to proceed on leave due to the expiration of their tenures,” the statement read in part.

Also, Abubakar Mohammed Bello, a director in the Directorate of Administration, has been directed by the governor to hand over his responsibilities to the next senior staff member in the Directorate, as his services are no longer required in that role.

The governor has equally approved the following appointments at the KGIRS: Emmanuel Yusufu as director of the Directorate of Corporate Tax; Alhassan Obansa Sanni, as director of the Directorate of Legal Services and Enforcement; Salawu Hassanat Enehezeyi as director of the Directorate of MDAs; Abdullahi Bilikisu as director of the Directorate of Finance and Accounts; and Alexious Olarinde Akande as director of the Directorate of Administration.

The appointments are effective immediately as the governor extends his gratitude to the outgoing directors for their services, particularly in enhancing tax collections to a monthly average of N2 billion.

Ododo equally wished them success in their future endeavors and congratulated the new directors, as he urged them to leverage their experience to further improve the state’s Internally Generated Revenue.