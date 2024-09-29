Cole Palmer makes Premier League history in victory over Brighton

Cole Palmer became the first player in Premier League history to score four goals in the first half of a match in Chelsea’s 4-2 victory over Brighton at Stamford Bridge.

Palmer continued his sublime Chelsea career, scoring his sixth in six games, including a wonderful free-kick in the 31st minute.

Enzo Maresca’s men’s started sloppily and a poor piece of goalkeeping saw them ship an early goal.

Brighton attacked down the left and, after Levi Colwill failed to deal with a routine clearance, Robert Sanchez was indecisive with his decision to punch and Georginio Rutter beat him to the ball to nod into the empty net.

The Blues were on the wrong end of every duel and their passes were inaccurate prior to Palmer being slipped through one-on-one against the run of play.

The 22-year-old’s scuffed effort onto the post acted as a warm-up to his clinical showing later on.

After Adam Webster’s misplaced pass back to his keeper was pounced upon by Nicolas Jackson, the in-form striker, who scored twice at West Ham last week, set up Palmer with a pass across the six-yard box for him to tap home.

Palmer’s historic afternoon went up a notch as he completed a sensational hat-trick from a set-piece. He also whipped a free-kick into the top left corner to make it 3-1.

However, a poor pass from Sanchez was intercepted by Brighton’s Baleba as the visitors scored one back.

After Maresca flexed Chelsea’s strength in depth with a series of substitutions, the Blues slowed down the match and made it three league wins on the move.