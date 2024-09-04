Chelsea plan more player sales to reach zero net spend

Despite the closure of the Premier League transfer window, Chelsea are working to reduce their oversised squad as they aim to achieve a zero net spend by the end of the summer.

The recent sale of Brazilian winger Angelo Gabriel to Saudi side Al-Nassr for £19 million has brought Chelsea a £6 million profit, having signed him from Santos for £13 million last summer.

The deal increased the club’s total outgoing transfer revenue to £189 million, partially offsetting the £208 million spent on new arrivals this summer, including Joao Felix, Pedro Neto, and Kieran Dewsbury-Hall.

Major departures this summer include Conor Gallagher’s £35.6 million move to Atletico Madrid, Ian Maatsen’s £38 million transfer to Aston Villa, and Romelu Lukaku’s £28 million exit to Napoli, finally concluding his tumultuous tenure at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are still hopeful of balancing the books with transfer windows in Turkey, Greece, and Belgium still open, presenting opportunities to offload more players.

According to the Evening Standard, the Blues are looking to part ways with Ben Chilwell, David Datro Fofana, Harvey Vale, Alex Matos, and Deivid Washington.

Chilwell, along with Raheem Sterling and Trevoh Chalobah, was sidelined from the first team by Enzo Maresca. While Sterling and Chalobah managed to secure loan moves to Arsenal and Crystal Palace, respectively, Chilwell remains at Chelsea and will continue to train away from the first team unless a move is secured.

Though Chelsea prefer to sell the former Leicester City left-back, a loan deal with a Turkish club is seen as a more realistic option.

Fofana, who has made just three appearances for Chelsea since he arrived from Molde in January 2023, spent the latter part of last season on loan at Burnley. Brazilian forward Deivid Washington may also be on his way out after only a year at the club, following in the footsteps of his compatriot Angelo Gabriel.

Harvey Vale was on the verge of joining Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq in August, but the deal fell through, and the Saudi transfer window has now closed.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.