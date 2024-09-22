CAF Beach Soccer AFCON: Battle for Seychelles 2025 gets underway as Egypt, Ghana clash in opener

The journey towards FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025 gets underway as host Egypt clashes with Ghana in the opener of the CAF Beach Soccer AFCON 2024.

The sixth edition of CAF Beach Soccer AFCON is scheduled for 19 – 26 October in Hurghada, Egypt.

The action officially gets underway with two-time bronze medallists, Morocco taking on Tanzania in an afternoon Group B clash, before the hosts Egypt face Ghana in the later fixture in Group A.

Reigning champions Senegal, who have lifted the title a record four-times headline Group B, where they will be up against 2022 hosts Mozambique, Malawi as well as debutants, Mauritania.

In addition to the continental crown at stake, all nations will be aiming for a finals place that will guarantee them a ticket to the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.

Africa will be hosting the tournament for the very first time when Seychelles plays host to the 24 qualified nations next year.

Read also: Cote d’Ivoire, Egypt set 2025 AFCON qualifiers on strong footing

The official draw of the CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2024 was officially conducted at the CAF headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

Tournament hosts Egypt, Senegal, Ghana, Morocco, Tanzania, Mauritania, Mozambique, and Malawi are the eight nations set to do battle at the continental spectacle in Hurghada, Egypt.

The official draw of the tournament was conducted by two CAF Beach Soccer AFCON greats of Ibrahima Ndiaye ‘Chita’ a Senegalese Beach Soccer pioneer who has led the reigning champions to multiple triumphs on the continental stage.

Ndiaye was also joined by Egypt’s Hossam Salama (Paulo) who, after a stellar career with Egyptian giants Zamalek SC, shifted his focus to the beach sand version of the game where he made history as the first Egyptian player to score a hat-trick at a FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.

The two legends drew the 8 nations into their respective groups of four, which saw tournament hosts, Egypt being seeded in Group A where they were drawn against Morocco, Tanzania as well as Ghana.

Draw:

GROUP A: Egypt, Morocco, Tanzania, Ghana

GROUP B: Senegal, Mozambique, Malawi, Mauritania