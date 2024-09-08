Cote d’Ivoire, Egypt set 2025 AFCON qualifiers on strong footing

…Senegal held 1-1 by Burkina Faso

Reigning African champion Cote d’Ivoire, Egypt, Morocco started their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025 qualifying campaigns in flying colours.

Cote d’Ivoire secured a 2-0 win over Zambia, just as Egypt secured a 3-0 win over Cape Verde.

Elsewhere, it was Morocco edging Gabon 4-1, while Senegal was held to a 1-1 draw by Burkina Faso, and Mali shared the spoils with Mozambique.

Cote d’Ivoire started their title defense in style with a 2-0 victory over Zambia. After a goalless first half, Jean-Philippe Krasso broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute, before adding his second just 11 minutes later to secure all three points for the defending champions.

The result gives Cote d’Ivoire a solid foundation as they aim to retain their Africa Cup of Nations title.

Egypt began their campaign with a commanding 3-0 win over Cape Verde. Rami Rabia headed home the opening goal in the 22nd minute from a corner.

Just before halftime, Mostafa Marmoush doubled the Pharaohs’ lead after a breakaway goal, finishing calmly past the Cape Verde goalkeeper.

Substitute Ibrahim Adel rounded off the win in the 70th minute, firing into the net after a rebound from the goalkeeper’s save, sealing a confident victory for Egypt.

However, Morocco’s clash with Gabon delivered an unusual first half, marked by four penalties, three of which were converted.

Hakim Ziyech opened the scoring with a penalty in the 10th minute after Abde Ezzalzouli was brought down in the box.

Gabon had a chance to equalise when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang earned a penalty in the 16th minute following a handball by Abdelkabir Abqar, but the striker hit the post.

Minutes later, Ziyech doubled Morocco’s lead with another penalty after Sofiane Rahimi was fouled in the area.

Gabon was awarded a second penalty just before halftime, with Aubameyang converting this time to make it 2-1.

The second half saw Morocco take full control, with Brahim Diaz scoring his first goal for the national team in the 59th minute, followed by substitute Ayoub Kaabi adding a fourth in the 82nd minute.

The West African derby ended in a draw as Senegal was denied victory by a stoppage-time equaliser from Burkina Faso in a thrilling 1-1.

Sadio Mané gave the Teranga Lions the lead in the 16th minute with a composed finish, and Senegal seemed set for victory until Ousseni Bouda’s last-gasp strike in the 95th minute salvaged a point for Burkina Faso.

It was another stalemate in Mali as Mozambique secured a 1-1 draw against their West African opponent.

Geny Catamo opened the scoring for the visitors in the 37th minute, putting Mali under pressure.

However, Mali responded in the second half when captain Yves Bissouma equalised in the 52nd minute, ensuring the spoils were shared in an intense contest.