Bogoro Local Government loses secretary, Dodo, in auto crash

The Secretary of Bogoro Local Government Area of Bauchi State, Simon Ayuba Dodo has died following a ghastly road crash.

Dodo died on his way to Jalingo, the capital city of Taraba State, for a Church function.

The Chairman of the local government, Yakubu Lawi Sumi on Friday condoled the family of the deceased, Tadnum community and the entire local government over the death of the local government Secretary.

He described the deceased as a man who gave his best in the service of Bogoro Local Government, Bauchi State and Nigeria at large.

“Late Simon Ayuba Dodo died when his wealth of experience was most needed for the further growth of Bogoro Local Government Area,” the Chairman said.

According to him, “In these difficult times, it is more important than ever to stand united. I urge the people of Bogoro to rally round the house and sympathise with the family and the community as they grieve the loss of their beloved father.

“Our prayers for peace and comfort are with the late Dodo family during this period of mourning. Mr. Simon Ayuba Dodo’s legacy of kindness, empathy, and selfless service will not only be remembered in Bogoro Local Government but Bauchi State and across the nation.”

The Bogoro Local Government chairman has also asked the family to accept his demise as the will of God and take solace in the fact that he lived a life worthy of emulation.

The local government chairman, who was accompanied by his wife, Apphia Lawi Sumi, vice chairman of the local government, Mulki Markus Masoyi, all the 13 Ward councilors, PDP party chairman, education secretary and other top officials of the local government area.

