Ex-Kaduna gov, Markarfi, loses son in road accident

Former governor of Kaduna state, Ahmed Markarfi, has lost his son, Faisal Makarfi, in a road accident in Kaduna on Saturday evening.

Makarfi ruled as governor of the state from 1999 to 2007. He was the caretaker chairman of the PDP between 2017 and 2018 before being the current secretary of the PDP BoT.

Adolphus Wabara, chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) board of trustees (BoT), while condoling with Markarfi’s family said, “losing a child is an unimaginable pain, and we stand with him during this very difficult time.

The statement added, “Dr Faisal’s passing is not only a loss to his family but to all those whose lives he touched through his dedication and compassion.

“We pray that Almighty Allah, in His infinite mercy, grants the family strength and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

Faisal will this morning (Sunday) be buried according to Islamic rites.

