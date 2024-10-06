Boat mishap: Kwara government visits Gbajigbo village, supports victims

Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, speaker, Kwara State House of Assembly, has led a powerful government delegation to condole the people of Gbajigbo village over the unfortunate boat mishap that claimed many lives.

Conveying the heartfelt sympathies of the government at the palace of the Emir of Kaiama, his first port of call before proceeding to Gbajigbo, Danladi-Salihu explained that the incident has left Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq saddened.

A statement by Sheu Abdulkadir Yusuf, CPS to the speaker, quoted him as saying: “We are here on behalf of the Governor to register his heartfelt sadness over the unfortunate incident. As a compassionate leader, the Governor decided to send this powerful delegation to Kaiama to commiserate with the Emir, the victims, and the people of Gbajigbo as well as to obtain first-hand information about the boat mishap.

“It is important to remind our people, especially the sea travelers that wearing life jackets and adherence to other safety protocols are essential in preventing this kind of sad incident, I, therefore implore the sea travelers in Gbajigbo and across the state in general to be making use of life jackets already provided by the government.

“On behalf of the governor and government of Kwara State, our hearts go out to the Emir of Kaiama, victims and families of the deceased as well as the entire community, we pray to Almighty Allah to forgive the departed, grant them Aljanat Fridaos and give us all the strength needed in this trying time and beyond.”

The Emir of Kaiama, Muazu Shehu Omar Bagidi Kiyaru IV Emir of Kaiama while responding to the message of the state delegation acknowledged the proactiveness of Governor Abdulrazaq moment he heard of the incident and also appreciated the delegation praying for their safe travels in and out of Kaiama.

Danladi-Salihu later departed to Gbajigbo where he visited the survivors of the mishap and the port of departure of the capsized boat in the company of Alhaji Muhammad Tukur Umar; the Ciroma of Kaiama Emirate and other community leaders.

The Speaker, earlier in Gbajigbo paid homage to the village head; Ibrahim Usman, and Interacted with the stakeholders in the community where they commended Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for his prompt response to the mishap and his fatherly disposition to the people of the community. They prayed for the Governor and the government of Kwara State.

At the interactive session with the stakeholders, the Speaker announced the cash donation of a sum of Two Million Naira for the medical bills of the survivors of the mishap and the family of the deceased, assuring that the government through the State Emergency Management Agency would also come to their aid.

He also promised that the basic health center and primary school in the community would soon be refurbished to enhance their effectiveness.

