BIC affirms commitment to Nigerian market, despite challenges

BIC, a global-operator and manufacturer of stationery, lighters, and shavers, has appointed Anthony Amahwe as the General Manager to lead its Nigerian operations. Amahwe told BusinessDay that the appointment also reflects the global firm’s commitment to Nigeria even when some other multinational firms are exiting the country.

He said BIC is leading among the perk among a few international companies that have remained committed and continued to invest in the Nigerian market not minding the challenges industries face; “All this because we see the potentials and future of the Nigerian market”.

This strategic move underscores BIC’s commitment to driving sustainable growth, innovation, and leadership excellence in the region.

Anthony Amahwe brings extensive experience in executive roles, including his tenure at FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria, where he successfully identified market opportunities and led initiatives that boosted growth, profitability, and distribution efficiency. “I am deeply honored to join BIC, a brand that holds a special place in the hearts of consumers worldwide for its quality and innovation,” said Anthony Amahwe.

He said his focus will be on harnessing the rich opportunities in the Nigerian market by leveraging BIC’s legacy of excellence, commitment to sustainability, and dedication to delivering exceptional value to our customers. ‘

BIC has been operating in Nigeria for more than 40 years. In 2019, BIC setup its subsidiary in the country following the acquisition of Lucky Stationery Nigeria Ltd. Today, the operation is constituting of over 500 team members spanning various locations across Nigeria, with a factory in Sagamu, Ogun State.

