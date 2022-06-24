BIC to increase investment in Nigerian market

BIC, a world leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers has said it would increase its investment in the Nigerian market to meet the demand of Nigeria’s fast-rising young population.

Peter Van den Broeck, senior vice president, and general manager, Middle East and Africa made this known recently during a media briefing.

Broeck did not disclose how much the investment will be but said the business is planning to open another factory in the Nigerian market.

He noted that Africa, especially Nigeria is an important market for BIC owing to its young and vibrant population, adding that the business plans to expand its operations in the continent.

Also, Guillaume Groues, general manager at BIC Nigeria, said he is delighted to be present in Nigeria today – a young population, the biggest economy on the continent, and pan market in Africa.

“We are investing in the country, from job creation to youth empowerment, to supporting education and environmental sustainability.

“We have a lot more to achieve in Nigeria in the years to come and we look forward to being close to our consumers on our journey in this prosperous market.”

Since its investment and expansion in the market, BIC has impacted the communities it operates in across Nigeria.

Last year alone, BIC reached 25,900 students and 1,200 teachers in 233 schools through its school activation program which aims to support teachers to get their job done by providing them with the necessary writing instruments and material.

During the covid-19 outbreak in 2020, BIC donated 28,000 writing and coloring items to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to support mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) to internally displaced people (IDPs). Similarly, 100,000 units of ball pens and 1,000 teaching aids were donated to Save the Children.

Through its BIC Cristal Pen Awards program which recognizes educators for their creative and innovative approaches to education, BIC recognized Opeifa Olasukanmi last year, a Nigerian teacher with over a decade of experience and passion for English literacy. Opeifa was awarded BIC stationery products and a €5,000 grant to his school.

These initiatives stem from the company’s commitment to improving learning conditions for 250 million students by the year 2025. To date, BIC has impacted 161 million students.

BIC has further supported young talent in the country through its flagship campaign, Art Master Africa – an initiative launched in 2017.

Art Master Africa is a competition that encourages talent to showcase their creativity and create a piece of art, using the famous BIC Ball Pen.

Last year, two Nigerian artists were announced in third and fourth place – proudly presenting Nigerian talent amongst the top ten Art Masters of Africa. Nigerian artist Odaro Franklin Osaivbie was announced in third place with his art piece, ‘Entranced’, while Andrew Nathan came in fourth place with his art piece ‘Value’.

Both artists were rewarded with a cash prize of $500 and $300 respectively amongst other branded gift items at an event held at the BIC head office in Lagos, Nigeria.

BIC has also announced its commitment to sustainability and its goal to improve its environmental footprint by 2025 – as part of its ‘Writing the Future, Together’ sustainable development program which was launched in 2018.

The program aims to drive BIC to achieve its five commitments – improving our environmental and societal product footprint, acting against climate change, providing our employees with a safe workplace, making the supply chain more responsible, and reinforcing its commitment to education.

In Nigeria for over 40 years, BIC products have become a household necessity in the country. In 2019, the company further expanded its portfolio by acquiring the stationery brand, Lucky.

Today, BIC has a presence in Nigeria through manufacturing and commercial operations creating jobs for over 500 Nigerians. Over 90percent of the workforce in the BIC factory in Nigeria are females, shedding light on the company’s commitment to diversity, equality, and inclusion.

L-R: Peter Van de Broeck, senior vice president and general manager at BIC Middle East and Africa; Abderahmane Fall, general manager at BIC Middle East, North Africa, West and Central Africa, and Guillame Groues, general manager at BIC Nigeria at its media event held recently in Lagos to reiterate BIC’s commitment to the Nigerian market and community.