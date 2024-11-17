Beauty practitioners urged to embrace creativity for business growth

L-R: Ifeoma Abajue, CEO, The Aesthetic Clinic (TAC); Ndidi Ukaonu, CEO, Parthian Capital, and Eyitope Jones, co-founder & director (TAC), at the recent launch Ikeja branch of TAC.

Players in the Nigerian beauty industry have been urged to embrace growth by being creative and exceptional in their business model and practices.

“We must see to cutting costs by exploring cheaper alternatives so as not to run at a loss. Reduce products that are forex dependence and embrace local alternative, however, implement strategies to attract forex,” Ndidi Ukaonu, CEO, Parthian Capital, stated during the recent launch of the Ikeja branch of The Aesthetic Clinic (TAC) and Beauty Therapy Institute (BTI) in Lagos.

Ukaonu urged players in the sector, especially budding ones, to up their game and redesign their business strategy to match up with present economic reality. She further analysed economic impacts on the sector stating that it is important for operators to explore opportunities in the present situation and effectively manage their finances to breakthrough.

“As much as we cannot shy away from the reality of inflation, we should not be weighed down by the situation, rather accept the reality and strive to stay afloat. We should endeavour to grow above inflation; otherwise, one may register growth but not real growth,” Ukaonu stated.

Ifeoma Abajue, CEO, The Aesthetic Clinic, stated that the move was important to serve customers within the axis, reiterating the firm’s commitment to excellence.

Read also: Nigeria’s beauty industry needs structure, visibility to drive growth – Eneh

“Despite economic challenges, our dedication to exceptional service remains unwavering, as demonstrated by our expansion to the mainland to further satisfy a broader customer base in this environment. We are committed to replicate our success story on the Island in our delivery which includes training, professional consultation, products retail, procedures, microneedling and botox amongst others.”

Eyitope Jones, co-founder & director, TAC, stated that the new office was informed by the need to bridge the access gap among customers, noting that access is crucial in getting professional care.

Share