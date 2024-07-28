Bauchi LG polls: PDP vows to win Bogoro chairmanship position

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has, ahead of the forthcoming local government election in Bauchi State scheduled to hold August 17, 2024, said it would win the Bogoro Local Government Area chairmanship

The party chairman, Amos Faruk made this known during a rally that took place at the party Secretariat in Bogoro Local Government Area.

The leadership of the party in the area, equally presented a flag to its sole candidate, Yakubu Lawi Sumi.

Faruk reiterated the preparedness of PDP to ensure that PDP wins the local government election, adding that Bogoro belongs to PDP and that it would remain for PDP.

Read also:‘PDP stands chance of defeating all parties in Bauchi LGs election’

He called on the electorate to come out en masse on the election day to elect the PDP and its candidate, Yakubu Lawi Sumi for the development of Bogoro local government.

Lawi Sumi, who is the chairmanship candidate of the party, expressed gratitude to the Almighty God and the people of the area for choosing him as candidate of the party.

“I want to become chairman in order to contribute my own quota to the development of the local government,” he said.

He called on party members to work hard to ensure that all candidates of the party emerge winners to ensure that the state witness greater.